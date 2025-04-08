China blames ‘external forces’ for cyber-attacks during 9th Asian Winter Games

China has issued a detailed report, providing evidence of deliberate attacks by the ‘external forces’ on the critical network infrastructure of China during the 9th Asian Winter Games.

The 9th Asian Winter Games were held in Harbin, Northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province from February 7 to 14.

According to log analysis and data statistics from the Information Systems of Competition (ISCs), from January 26 to February 14, 270,167 cyberattacks from abroad took place. The attack frequency surged between February 7 to February 13, peaking on February 8.

More than 62% of attacks originated from the US, the report claims.

Cyber Threat Report of the 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025

https://www.cverc.org.cn/head/zhaiyao/Cyber_Threat_Report_of_The_9th_Asian_Winter_Games_Harbin_2025_EN.pdf

The report once again shows that China is one of the main victims of cyberattacks globally, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun in his interaction with the media. /// Embassy of China in Turkmenistan, 8 April 2025