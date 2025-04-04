The results of the “Francophonie 2025” competition will be summed up in Turkmenistan

On April 5, at 2 p.m., the Grand Hall of the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan will host the closing ceremony of the Francophonie 2025, which has been held throughout the country for a month.

The program includes finals of competitions in song performance, writing and oral spelling, as well as an award ceremony for the winners of the French Language Olympiads among schools.

Every year, this event is organized jointly by the French Institute at the French Embassy and the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan with the support of the embassies of the member countries of the International Organization of la Francophonie, Armenia, Romania, Ukraine, the Delegation of the European Union, UNICEF, and private partners: Bouygues Turkmen, TotalEnergies, Lacoste stores, Alliance / Boutique de Paris, Swissbest, Eurocosmetics, Bossan Concept, Salon Dessange, and Cafe La Tartine, which provide prizes for the winners.

The year 2025 is of particular importance, as it marks the 30th anniversary of French language teaching in Turkmenistan.

After the visit of French President Francois Mitterrand in April 1994, which became the first visit of a Western head of state to independent Turkmenistan, French was introduced into higher and secondary education programs.

In honor of this anniversary, the French Embassy is organizing an internship this summer for French language teachers from Turkmen universities at the Francophonia Language Center in Nice.The French Embassy will also provide support to 10 schools in the velayats by presenting sets of books with adapted classical and modern literature. ///French Institute in Turkmenistan