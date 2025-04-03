Samarkand to host first “Central Asia – European Union” summit on April 3-4

The first “Central Asia – European Union” summit will take place in Samarkand on April 3-4.

According to the press service of the Head of our state, the summit which will be chaired by the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, will be attended by the President of the European Council Antonio Costa, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, and the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The event, held under the theme “Investing in the Future”, will also see the participation of the heads of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the European Investment Bank.

The agenda will address the prospects for developing multifaceted relations and practical cooperation between the Central Asian countries and the European Union.

The focus will be on expanding investment cooperation and increasing trade turnover, promoting joint programs and projects in areas such as innovation, green energy, the extractive industry, agriculture, transportation, logistics, and digitalization, as well as continuing active exchanges in culture, tourism, science, education, and other priority areas.

The heads of delegations will also exchange views on current international and regional political issues.

As part of the program, the leaders of Central Asian countries and the heads of major EU institutions will jointly participate in the plenary session of the Samarkand International Climate Forum, which will commence on April 4. ///nCa, 3 April 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan)