Call for Young Environmental Filmmakers in Turkmenistan: “The Voice of Nature” Video Contest

The public organization “Ýaş tebigatçy,” in collaboration with the National Commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO, is thrilled to announce “The Voice of Nature” video contest, inviting young visionaries to showcase their passion for environmental stewardship.

This competition is open to students aged 14-18 from secondary educational institutions and students aged 18-25 from higher education institutions across Turkmenistan. The organizers seek participants who possess a deep understanding of environmental challenges and are eager to express their creative solutions to the pressing climate agenda.

Your Mission:

Create a compelling video addressing one of the following key environmental themes:

• Innovative solutions for nature conservation.

• The delicate relationship between humanity and nature.

• Climate change and its far-reaching consequences.

• Effective measures to conserve precious water resources.

• The vital protection of flora and fauna.

• Sustainable development in the face of environmental and climate change.

Enhance your video with the evocative compositions of Nura Halmamedov (“Nar agajy” and “Tebigaty sesi”) or the compositions by Veli Mukhatov.

The video must be in MP4 or MOV format with a resolution of 960×720 (MOV) or higher, as well as 1080px (MP4) or higher. The original sound should not be changed. Videos with subtitles are not permitted.

The jury will evaluate submissions based on overall impact and adherence to guidelines.

Deadline for applications and video submissions: May 5, 2025.

Email submissions to: unesco_tmexp@unesco.gov.tm and tebigatchy.jemg@gmail.com

For further inquiries, please contact: +99364268432, +99312940326, +99312943067

/// Public organization “Yaş tebigatçy”