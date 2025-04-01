Issues of Turkmen-Georgian media cooperation discussed

On April 1, 2025, at the premises of the Georgian Publics Broadcaster, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan in Georgia Mr. D.Seyitmammedov met with the Head of Information Service Ms. E.Shonia.

During the meeting, the sides noted the progressive and dynamic nature of multilateral relations between Turkmenistan and Georgia. It was stressed that the official visit of the Prime Minister of Georgia Mr. I. Kobakhidze to Turkmenistan is of great importance for further promotion of bilateral interaction.

The meeting participants also touched upon the issues of Turkmen-Georgian cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere. The Ambassador informed Ms. E.Shonia about the festive events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality and on the proclamation of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust”. In this connection, the importance of active participation of media representatives of the two countries in international events held by both countries, their active coverage, screening of documentary films and video clips was noted.

The two sides expressed their confidence that cooperation between the media of the two countries will contribute to strengthening mutual understanding, promoting cultural exchange and expanding bilateral relations. ///nCa, 1 April 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Georgia)