TIF 2024: 18 agreements and MoUs inked on the sidelines of the Turkmen Investment Forum in Ashgabat

Eighteen agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between Turkmen state-run, public-private enterprises and foreign companies during the dedicated signing ceremony on the second day of TIF 2024 in Ashgabat.

The deals cover a wide range of sectors, including energy, textile production, chemical industry development, shipbuilding, railway equipment, environment, logistics.

The agreement and MoUs include the following:

Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between Ministry of Economy and Finances of Turkmenistan and AIM Global Foundation

Memorandum of Intent aimed at strengthening cooperation in the gas industry between the State Concern Turkmengaz and Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan

Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in textile industry between the Ministry of textile Industry of Turkmenistan and “Astaş Endüstri Tekstil Makinaları Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş” (Türkiye)

Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in textile industry between the Ministry of textile Industry of Turkmenistan and Menderes Tekstil Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş (Türkiye)

Memorandum of Understanding between the State Concern Turkmenhimiya and Chinese Wuhuan Engineering Limited Company on interest in cooperation for the development of chemical industry of Turkmenistan

Memorandum of Understanding between the State Concern Turkmenhimiya and Asos Proses Makina A.S. company (Türkiye) on the interest in development of chemical industry

Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Balkan Ship Building and Ship Repair Plant and Korean Association of Marine Equipment (KOMEA)

Agreement on the purchase and sale of diesel fuel (L-0,5-62) between the State Turkmennebit [Turkmen oil] and Emran Shohran Limited Company (Afghanistan)

Agreement on the purchase and sale of LPG between the State Turkmennebit [Turkmen oil] and Jawad Oil and Gas Ltd. Company (Afghanistan)

Agreement on the purchase and sale of LNG between the State Turkmennebit [Turkmen oil] and Alat Company (Uzbekistan)

Agreement on the purchase and sale of liquefied gas between the State Concern Turkmengaz and Engineering Gaz Avto service (Uzbekistan)

Agreement between the State Concern Turkmengaz and Calik Energy (Türkiye) on designing, construction, equipping and commissioning of Shatlyk-1 Gas Compressor Station in Mary Province.

Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the State Concern Turkmenhimiya and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries limited (Japan) and Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan) for supplies and rendering complex technical services for the needs of Garabogaz Carbamide Plant.

Agreement on cooperation between the National Institute of Deserts, Flora and Fauna (under the Ministry of environmental protection of Turkmenistan) and Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography of the Academy of Sciences of China

Memorandum of understating and cooperation between the “Turkmen post” company (under the Turkmen Communications Agency) and “Kyrgyz Post Company”

Agreement between Joint Stock Company “Demiryollary” (Turkmen Railways) and China Railway Material Hongkong & Makau Company on purchase of machined axles of locomotive wheel pairs (400 units) and 800 wheel pair rims.

Memorandum of understating between Business Society “Turkmen Domen” and European Networks Company