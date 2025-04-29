First ECO Forum on Sustainable Development

The 1st Economic Cooperation Organization Forum on Sustainable Development was held on 28–29 April 2025 in the smart city of Arkadag, Turkmenistan.

The landmark Forum, jointly organized by ECO and the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, focused on strengthening regional cooperation and advancing efforts toward the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

During his opening statement, the ECO Secretary General Dr. Asad M. Khan highlighted the significance of the Forum as a strategic platform for aligning regional policies with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), emphasizing the need for enhanced coherence, innovative solutions, and multilateral partnerships. He underscored the role of the newly formed High-Level Sustainable Development Working Group (HLSDWG) and the soon-to-be-released ECO SDG Performance Index Report in guiding regional efforts.

The Forum brought together ministers, senior officials from ECO member states, representatives from international organizations, civil society, academia, and the private sector. Key themes included climate action, gender equality, decent work, health, and the vital role of family institutions in sustainable development.

Dr. Khan reaffirmed ECO’s commitment to supporting its member states through capacity building, policy dialogue, and regional initiatives that foster inclusive and resilient growth. He called for institutionalizing the Forum as an annual mechanism for reviewing progress and addressing emerging regional challenges.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment from participants to accelerate SDG implementation through stronger regional collaboration and integrated development strategies.

Turkmenistan Hosts First ECO Ministerial Forum on Sustainable Development

(Abridged TDH Report)

On 29 April 2025, the first Ministerial Forum on Sustainable Development of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) commenced in Ashgabat.

The goal of this significant multilateral meeting is to promote partnership for the implementation of the “2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” in the ECO region, fostering common approaches to addressing pressing contemporary challenges for the sake of a prosperous future for humanity.

The extensive two-day forum brought together heads and representatives of government bodies from ECO member states, international organizations, diplomatic missions accredited in Turkmenistan, as well as ministries and sectoral agencies of the host country.

Welcoming the forum participants, ECO Secretary-General Asad Majid Khan expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Turkmenistan for its warm hospitality, reaffirming its commitment to multilateral cooperation under the visionary leadership of the head of state.

Speaking on the forum’s importance as a milestone toward achieving the 2030 Agenda and a timely platform for interaction and policy coordination across the ECO region, the ECO Secretary-General noted with satisfaction the shared perspectives on a sustainable future and the planet’s prosperous development.

As highlighted, over the years, the ECO has implemented various people-centered projects. To align national policies with regional strategies for sustainable development, a high-level working group was established.

Emphasizing the need to intensify regional cooperation and strengthen interaction among all ECO members, Asad Majid Khan pointed out the potential for utilizing ECO tools to coordinate strategic multilateral dialogue and ensure policy coherence in actions taken.

The ECO Secretariat is working in various directions and making efforts to achieve common goals, reflecting a commitment to integrated development for the well-being and prosperity of all, it was noted.

Wishing the forum fruitful work, the ECO head expressed confidence in the continued success of the established productive cooperation.

The floor was then given to Galymzhan Koishybayev, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Government Apparatus of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the country chairing the ECO in the current year.

Expressing gratitude to the Turkmen side for its hospitality and impeccable organization, Koishybayev underscored that the forum is yet another confirmation of the high level of commitment by ECO member states to implementing the “2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”

Noting that Kazakhstan places utmost importance on its friendly, constructive, and mutually beneficial relations with all ECO member states, Koishybayev outlined his country’s proposals to focus efforts on eliminating trade barriers, developing logistical connectivity, unifying standards, and creating digital platforms to strengthen economic integration within the region.

As stated, during its ECO chairmanship this year, Kazakhstan is working toward a common goal under the motto “Promoting Regional Transport Connectivity and Sustainable Development.”

It was emphasized that cooperation in transport and transit is a fundamental condition for trade development and effective economic integration. A key priority in this regard is the development of new strategic transport corridors.

Food security and digital transformation, which spans all spheres of life from economy to governance, were also highlighted as critical priorities for the region.

Expressing Kazakhstan’s readiness to actively support ECO efforts and continue working with partners at all levels to advance joint initiatives and projects, Koishybayev voiced confidence in unlocking the organization’s potential and further strengthening its role on the international stage.

Thanking for the invitation to participate in the meeting, the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, Dmitry Shlapachenko, stressed that the forum reflects collective efforts, particularly those of regional countries, toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Focusing on the fact that climate change, food security, energy security, gender equality, and other issues are key and shared challenges, Shlapachenko underscored the need for joint efforts from governments, society, stakeholders, and citizens to address these challenges.

As noted, the UN Country Team, actively collaborating with the Government of Turkmenistan, is proud to be part of the efforts to achieve the SDGs and is ready to continue providing all possible support, actively participating in the next decade of the ECO region’s development vision.

Thus, the first ECO Ministerial Forum on Sustainable Development became a vital platform for discussing financial strategies, including climate financing, and various tools to support “green” economic growth.

Following the plenary session, the forum continued with thematic sessions: “Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability” and “Sustainable Financing, Economic Growth, and Prosperity.”

Today, discussions will take place during sessions on “The Role of Family Institutions and Demographic Trends in Achieving the SDGs” and “Strategic Discussions on Developing the ECO Vision for 2026–2035. ///nCa, 29 April 2025 (based on the ECO press release and TDH report)