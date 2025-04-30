Workshop focused on the TB-RRIS information system held in Turkmenistan

On April 23, WHO Country Office in Turkmenistan held a workshop focused on the use of the TB-RRIS information system. The aim was to test the knowledge of TB specialists. This workshop is part of ongoing efforts to implement the TB-RRIS information system, following the recommendations from the WHO.

The workshop was led by WHO/Europe experts, Dr. Ana Ciobanu and Mr. Andrei Cazacu, via video conference and attended by specialists from the Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Tuberculosis, the International Scientific and Educational Center, the Specialized Infectious Diseases Hospital of the Ahal Velayat (Dushak), and the Infectious Diseases Hospital of the Lebap Velayat of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 30 April 2025 (in cooperation with WHO Turkmenistan)