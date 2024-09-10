News Central Asia (nCa)

TIF 2024: Photo Report from the Opening Ceremony

The Investment Forum of Turkmenistan (TIF 2024) kicked off in Ashgabat, organized by the Ministry of Finance and Economy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The inaugural day featured seven sessions and two parallel events, covering a wide range of topics:

  • Economic development and investment potential of Turkmenistan
  • Public-private partnerships. A Driver For Attracting Investments In Turkmenistan’s Economy
  • Digital transformation for sustainable development
  • Diversification of the economy of Turkmenistan. Training professional workforce in the innovatively developing economy.
  • Development of a green economy: A factor for improving the regional ecology
  • Transport connectivity and sustainability: investment projects in the field of transport and communications
  • Development of smart agriculture and its processing industries with a focus on efficient water usage

Parallel events organized jointly with the United Nations and international institutions were devoted to the following topics: “Formation of national financing mechanisms for Sustainable Development Goals” and “Development of a circular economy”.

Notable participants included long-standing investors in the Turkmen market: Hyundai Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation, Çalik Holding, John Deere, Daewoo E&C, Petronas, Huawei, Nokia Solutions and Networks OY, Mitsubishi Corporation, CLAAS, and others.

The forum will continue on September 11. ///nCa, 10 September 2024

Here are some photos from the opening day:

