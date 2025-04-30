Turkmenistan Advances International Trade and Services Cooperation

On 29 April 2025, the the International Conference “Quality Assurance in Accordance with International Standards in Turkmenistan” (QACIS 2025) and the Exhibition and Fair “International Trade and Services” (ITSE 2025)” started in Ashgabat. These events mark a significant step in strengthening Turkmenistan’s position in global trade and services.

The exhibition-fair and conference welcomed representatives from both public and private sectors of Turkmenistan, alongside delegates from over 30 countries, including the United States, Australia, Serbia, Slovakia, Switzerland, Sweden, Israel, Azerbaijan, Latvia, Malaysia, the Sultanate of Oman, China, South Korea, Poland, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Belarus, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Egypt, the United Kingdom, Japan, and India.

Numerous exhibitors showcased their activities through dedicated booths, highlighting their fields of expertise. Participants include international quality certification organizations, financial institutions, and companies offering diverse products in the Turkmen market, many of which have been operating in the country for years.

The exhibition featured over 140 domestic and foreign companies and international organizations, presenting opportunities for collaboration. Booths from state institutions, such as the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan, and the Trade Department of Arkadag city, showcased innovative approaches to trade operations leveraging digital and information technologies. The booth of the Main State Service “Türkmenstandartlary” highlighted modern calibration technologies and key activities related to the certification of domestic products.

Visitors also explored the work of international certification organizations, including ISO, Halal, ESG, GMP, and GLOBALG.A.P. These certifications ensure compliance with quality, safety, and environmental standards while promoting continuous improvement in production technologies, professionalism, and environmental responsibility.

The international forum has a tough program, offering consultations from global experts on export development, digital marketing, and certification requirements. A competition was held to evaluate the quality and popularity of Turkmen products and services, alongside masterclasses led by experts in culinary arts and floristry.

In the afternoon, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosted the international conference, focusing on the establishment of high-tech enterprises, modernization of existing facilities, product certification aligned with international quality standards, and export development. Key discussions centered on the role of international standards in trade and investment attraction, e-commerce exports, standards for free economic zones, and practical steps for businesses.

A dedicated session addressed the significance of GLOBALG.A.P. standards in ensuring agricultural safety, their implementation in Turkmenistan and Central Asia, organic certification types, the IFOAM system, and the application of ESG standards in agriculture.

The exhibition-fair and conference will continue until 1 May 2025. Upcoming sessions will explore opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation in areas such as “Certification in the Fuel and Energy Sector,” “Food Industry,” “Textile and Light Industry,” “Information Technologies and Standards for Startups,” and “Trade, Standards, Certification, and Accreditation in the Central Asian Region.”

The forum will also facilitate meetings between Turkmen businesses, foreign companies, and certification organizations, with plans to sign cooperation agreements, further solidifying Turkmenistan’s commitment to international trade and quality standards. ///nCa, 30 April 2025 [photo credit – TDH]