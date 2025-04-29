TEIF 2025 International Forum: How Turkmenistan Opens New Horizons For Global Investments

On April 23-24, 2025, the International Forum on Attracting Foreign Investment in the Economy of Turkmenistan (TEIF 2025) was held in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, in the newest KLCC complex. More than 470 delegates from 42 countries gathered to witness a new stage in the investment policy of Turkmenistan, a state with a stable, prosperous and dynamic economy.

From the very first step on the forum site, the participants found themselves in an atmosphere of hospitality and inspiration. The entrance to KLCC Park was decorated with the national flags of Turkmenistan and Malaysia, and the guests were greeted by a Turkmen girl in national dress, presenting bread on a ceremonial sachak – a symbol of respect and openness. The echoes of Turkmen bakhshi melodies, the light aroma of coffee and the floral arrangement in national tones filled the space with lively energy of expectation.

Movement begins before the start: Pre-forum sessions of TEIF 2025

As is often the case at major international forums, key processes began unfolding even before the official opening. The pre-forum sessions of TEIF 2025 not only set the stage for future discussions but also exemplified the integration of technology, education, and energy in the swift pursuit of solutions to pressing challenges.

Held in a constructive atmosphere, these sessions focused on two key topics. The first, “The Future of Hydrocarbon Production through the Implementation of Artificial Intelligence: Unlocking the Potential of Oil and Gas Assets,” explored advanced technological approaches to enhancing the efficiency of resource exploration and production. The second, “Prospects for the Development of Turkmenistan and Malaysia’s Economic and Investment Potential: a Focus on Education, Tourism, and Entrepreneurship,” examined new avenues for bilateral cooperation and partnership.

The beginning: a solemn meeting and an exhibition of opportunities

The simultaneous arrival of the official delegations from Turkmenistan and Malaysia lent a special sense of solemnity to the event. Before the plenary session commenced, the delegations explored an exhibition showcasing the diverse facets of Turkmenistan’s modern economy—ranging from energy and transport to digital technologies and tourism. Through the panoramic windows of the exhibition area, attendees could admire the iconic Petronas Twin Towers, a symbol of Southeast Asia’s progress.

Official Opening: Where Energy meets confidence

After a brief coffee break, participants gathered in the forum hall, where presenters from Turkmenistan and Malaysia set an engaging and inspiring tone for the event—lively, welcoming, and inspiring.

“This forum is taking place at a pivotal moment when regional cooperation is emerging as the cornerstone of global growth. Turkmenistan is becoming a key player in shaping the future of global energy,” the opening ceremony highlighted, encouraging participants to foster dialogue and forge new partnerships.

A particularly solemn moment came when the official address of the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, was read out. His message underscored the country’s commitment to stability, prosperity, and the expansion of international investment relations.

World View: appeals from leaders of global organizations

One of the key points of the plenary session was video messages from the leaders of the largest international energy associations.

Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Executive Secretary of ESCAP:

“Turkmenistan is well-positioned to capitalise on global trends. Its abundant natural resources, strategic location and commitment to economic diversification create a compelling investment landscape, particularly for Malaysia and ASEAN-based companies seeking new markets and partnerships”.

Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General of OPEC:

“At OPEC, we appreciate the evolving dialogue we have with Turkmenistan through platforms such as today. We look forward to this continuing in the future with a focus on helping enable producers to invest to sustainably develop the energy resources the world needs.”

Dr Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA):

“We are very happy to see that Turkmenistan is planning to increase its production and exports to various markets, including European natural gas. Our data indicates a significant rise in natural gas demand in the coming years to meet the needs of electricity generation, industry, and households, particularly for heating.”

Conclusion of the plenary session: energy partnerships

Ms. Atsuko Hirose, Secretary General of the International Energy Charter, addressed the plenary session, emphasizing Turkmenistan’s significant efforts and potential in enhancing energy security, fostering economic growth, and protecting the environment.

The session concluded with an inspiring speech by Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik, President and CEO of PETRONAS, the Forum’s general sponsor. He underscored the importance of unity and global cooperation in addressing modern challenges, setting the stage for dynamic discussions on the sidelines.

In his plenary address, Tengku Muhammad Taufik highlighted Turkmenistan’s growing strategic importance in the global energy sector and the enduring partnership with PETRONAS, which has operated in the country for nearly 30 years. Key milestones include the first Production Sharing Agreement and the construction of a gas processing plant and terminal in Kiyanli, with an annual capacity of 5 billion cubic meters of gas and 2.4 million tons of condensate.

Following a brief break, the Forum continued with its first session, titled “New Investment Opportunities in Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector: Natural Gas and Monetization.” The session showcased ongoing projects and explored new export routes for natural gas.

The program transitioned seamlessly to the second session, titled “Accelerating the Process Of Attracting Investments In Infrastructure Projects Of Turkmenistan With A Focus On Construction, Transport, Information Technology And Telecommunications.” This session explored mutually beneficial investments in critical infrastructure sectors, with a spotlight on Turkmenistan’s transport diplomacy and efforts to revive the Great Silk Road, underscoring its pivotal role in global and regional transport corridors. Participants gained insights into the Government’s long-term vision for economic diversification and major construction projects aimed at sustainable development. Key discussions centered on transport infrastructure development, digitalization, telecommunications initiatives, and the establishment of new logistics hubs.

The first day of TEIF 2025 concluded on an upbeat note, with an atmosphere of confidence permeating the halls of the KLCC Congress Center. Attendees expressed optimism that the forum had laid the groundwork for new large-scale investment projects and strategic partnerships between Turkmenistan and the global community.

The second day focused on practical issues and knowledge-sharing among participants.

The program began with panel discussions on “Investment opportunities in Turkmenistan’s energy sector: oil and petrochemicals.” Broad prospects for investments in the country’s oil and petrochemical industries were discussed. Special attention was paid to Turkmenistan’s strategic course towards the efficient use of its rich hydrocarbon resources to stimulate economic growth, diversification and integration into global markets. A key element of this strategy has become the refinery modernization program, aimed at increasing refining capacity, improving product quality and expanding export opportunities.

The fifth session focused on key issues such as energy decarbonization, the expansion of renewable energy sources, and the digitalization of production processes. Representatives of international companies shared best practices in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, advancing energy storage technologies, and modernizing energy infrastructure. Their presentations underscored the importance of integrating innovative solutions to ensure the industry’s sustainable development.

In a video message to the participants of the final session, Francesco La Camera, Director General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), emphasized Turkmenistan’s potential in decarbonization, stating: “Turkmenistan, with its vast energy reserves and strategic location, has long been a key player in global energy markets. Now, as the world pivots toward decarbonisation and sustainable energy solutions, the country has an opportunity to position itself at the forefront of the next generation of energy leadership.”

The forum concluded with an official closing ceremony, during which the event’s outcomes were summarized.

Inspired by the wisdom of the Esteemed President of Turkmenistan, Hero Arkadagly Serdar, and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Hero Arkadag, who consistently emphasize that youth are the future of the nation, a student from Sunway University delivered a response address to His Excellency, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov. On behalf of all forum participants, he expressed heartfelt gratitude and deep respect, upholding the noble traditions of forums organized by Turkmenistan at national and international levels.

During the forum, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the State Concern “Turkmennebit” and PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn. Bhd. The document outlines exploration activities on five offshore blocks in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to developing mutually beneficial partnerships in the oil and gas sector, based on principles of equality, international law, and national legislation. In 1996, PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn. Bhd. signed a Production Sharing Agreement with the Turkmenistan government for hydrocarbon exploration and production in “Block 1” of the Turkmen Caspian Sea sector, covering the Magtymguly, Diyarbekir, and Garagol-Deniz fields. Since the project’s inception, the company has produced 15 million tons of oil and 34.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas, with total investments amounting to $11.4 billion.

Participants highly praised the forum’s organization, its practical focus, and the relevance of the discussed topics. Key conclusions and recommendations were presented, aimed at strengthening international cooperation, stimulating investments, and promoting the sustainable development of the energy sector. The forum once again affirmed its significance as a key platform for dialogue among government institutions, the business community, and international energy experts. /// nCa, 29 April 2025 (material provided by TEIF 2025 Organizers)