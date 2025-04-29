President of Turkmenistan Receives Heads of Delegations from ECO Member States

On Monday, 28 April, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov held separate meetings with the heads of delegations from member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), who arrived in Ashgabat to participate in the first ECO Ministerial Forum on Sustainable Development.

Meeting with ECO Secretary-General Asad Majid Khan

Asad Majid Khan noted the high level of organization of the current ECO Forum and thanked the President for supporting this important event.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that the ECO Forum would significantly contribute to strengthening regional economic ties, expanding mutually beneficial relations, and achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

The parties emphasized that cooperation with the ECO is a key direction of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy. Over the years, significant positive experience in partnering with the organization has been accumulated. They highlighted broad opportunities for further developing mutually beneficial cooperation in areas such as trade and economy, energy, transport, ecology, tourism, and culture.

Turkmenistan actively supports initiatives proposed within the ECO framework and participates in the implementation of mutually beneficial projects. The country places special importance on developing relations with the ECO in the trade-economic and energy sectors. In this regard, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov confirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness, with its significant natural gas reserves, to diversify gas supplies, including expanding partnerships in this area with ECO member states.

Special attention was given to developing the transport and logistics sector, considering Turkmenistan’s advantageous geographical position. The President noted the importance of ensuring the interconnectivity of all transport modes and effective work on creating international transport corridors, such as North-South and East-West. He confirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to consider specific proposals for projects related to forming transport-transit corridors.

Meeting with Vice-President and Head of Iran’s Plan and Budget Organization

During the meeting with Vice-President and Head of the Planning and Budget Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Hamid Pourmohammadi, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed deep condolences over the tragic explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port in Bandar Abbas.

The parties highlighted significant potential for expanding cooperation, particularly through the Turkmen-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission, which serves as an important mechanism for strengthening fruitful partnerships.

President reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s commitment to diversifying energy resource exports to global markets, noting ongoing joint energy projects with partners that meet safety requirements for populations and the environment. He also expressed Turkmenistan’s readiness to support initiatives aimed at deepening interstate dialogue.

Meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan

Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Government Apparatus of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Galymzhan Koishybayev, expressed admiration for the modern appearance of the city of Arkadag, noting that Kazakhstan takes pride in Turkmenistan’s achievements in various fields. He also highly praised the organization of the ECO Forum held in Ashgabat.

The parties exchanged views on the state and prospects of bilateral partnerships, emphasizing active interaction in political, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian, energy, transport, and logistics spheres.

Koishybayev noted Kazakhstan’s support for Turkmenistan’s constructive domestic and foreign policies, as well as the international initiatives of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov aimed at creating transcontinental energy and transport corridors, which are supported by the global community.

At the conclusion of the meeting, President Berdimuhamedov expressed sincere gratitude for the warm reception extended to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, during his recent visit to ancient Turkestan, emphasizing the strength of brotherly relations between the two countries.

Meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan

As part of the first ECO Ministerial Forum on Sustainable Development held in Arkadag, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Achilbay Ramatov.

Ramatov expressed admiration for Arkadag, Turkmenistan’s first “smart” city, noting the harmonious integration of advanced digital and “green” technologies, making it a model for hosting international events and ensuring a comfortable life for residents.

The guest emphasized the development of good-neighborly and brotherly relations between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, built on centuries of friendship and cooperation. A significant event in this context was the recent visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, to Samarkand, where he was awarded Uzbekistan’s highest state honor, the “Oliy Darajali Dustlik” Order.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan are brotherly nations united by centuries-old ties of friendship, good-neighborliness, and shared cultural and spiritual values. These strong historical bonds serve as the foundation for dynamic and multifaceted cooperation today.

He expressed sincere gratitude for the warm hospitality extended to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Arkadag, in Samarkand.

Meeting with Federal Minister of Pakistan

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal.

The sides reaffirmed their commitment to developing friendly and mutually beneficial relations between Turkmenistan and Pakistan.

The parties discussed a wide range of bilateral cooperation, including political-diplomatic, trade-economic, energy, transport, and cultural-humanitarian ties. Special attention was given to expanding trade relations and increasing bilateral trade turnover.

Turkmenistan is implementing strategic projects aimed at integrating its national energy infrastructure into the international system. In this context, the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, as well as the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan power transmission and fiber-optic communication lines, are of great importance.

These projects are intended to contribute to the sustainable development of not only our countries’ economies but also to ensuring energy stability across the region, the President noted, reaffirming Turkmenistan’s readiness to strengthen relations with Pakistan and support new initiatives in this direction. ///nCa, 29 April 2025