UNICEF and the Government of Turkmenistan Strengthen Social Protection System for Emergency Response

In a significant step toward enhancing Turkmenistan’s preparedness for crisis response, UNICEF and the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population jointly hosted a five-day workshop focused on emergency cash transfers. Held from 22 to 29 April, the initiative brought together key government stakeholders to strengthen national capacities to respond to emergencies through an adaptive and resilient social protection system to enable countries to deliver to families and children in case.

Over the past decades, emergency cash transfers have become a crucial humanitarian response strategy. By enabling individuals and families affected by crises to meet their own needs, cash assistance not only respects dignity but also is more effective and efficient than traditional aid delivery methods.

With support from Regional NorCap experts (Norwegian Capacity Program), the sessions focused on strengthening national capacity to deliver cash assistance during potential emergencies in Turkmenistan. Throughout the workshop, participants explored the role of emergency cash assistance as a complementary tool for humanitarian response and early recovery, reviewed the stages of the cash assistance cycle, discussed mechanisms for delivering assistance through national systems, and examined factors affecting their efficiency. The training placed a special focus on designing and implementing cash programmes adapted to the local context.

Through a series of interactive training sessions and a hands-on simulation exercise tailored to Turkmenistan’s context, they navigated real-life emergency scenarios, testing their skills in designing and delivering cash support to those in need. Insights shared during the simulations helped to draft a National Plan an important step toward building a more agile, inclusive, and crisis-ready social protection system for the country.

This training builds on regional and national initiatives started in 2023 to enhance shock-responsive social protection systems across Central Asia. It brought together representatives from key ministries, including Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population, Ministry of Defense Civil Rescue Operations Department, Ministry of Finance and Economy, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations, Ministry of Education; the bank sector, including the Central Bank of Turkmenistan, Turkmenistan and Dayhan banks, as well as the National Red Crescent Society.

UNICEF remains committed to continue working with the Government of Turkmenistan to create strong, inclusive systems that protect children and families when needed the most. ///nCa, 30 April 2025 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)