WHO Strengthens Laboratory Surveillance of Antimicrobial Resistance in Turkmenistan

From April 21-26, 2025, the WHO Country Office in Turkmenistan organized a comprehensive technical advisory mission led by WHO Europe expert Dr. Vlademir Vicente Cantarelli. This mission was a pivotal step towards enhancing national capacity in laboratory surveillance of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in Turkmenistan.

The mission featured a 6-day practical training course designed to enhance national capacity in laboratory surveillance of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in Turkmenistan. This intensive training aimed to ensure that national trainers are well-prepared to conduct cascade trainings for local laboratory specialists. By doing so, Turkmenistan’s ability to monitor and respond to AMR will be significantly strengthened, fostering a more robust public health infrastructure.

This initiative is a crucial component of the pandemic fund project “Prevention, Preparedness, and Response to Pandemics within the One Health Initiative in Central Asia, Turkmenistan.” The project encompasses a wide array of activities aimed at bolstering national laboratory capacity in AMR surveillance. These activities include the development and approval of national guidelines, comprehensive training programs for laboratory specialists, the establishment of a network of laboratories, and the systematic collection and analysis of AMR data.

The mission highlights WHO’s commitment to improving public health and combating antimicrobial resistance in Turkmenistan. The successful completion of this mission marks a significant milestone in Turkmenistan’s journey towards a more resilient and responsive healthcare system. ///nCa, 30 April 2025 (in cooperation with WHO Turkmenistan)