No clear winner in presidential elections of Iran – Run-off on 5 July 2024

There were four candidates in the presidential elections of Iran, held on 28 June 2024. The run-off will take place on 5 July 2024 between the two leading candidates in the first round: Saeed Jalili and Massoud Pezeskian.

Both of them secured around 40% of votes each, with Pezeskian slightly ahead of Jalili. According to the final results, Pezeskian received 10.4 million votes while Jalili got 9.4 million votes.

As per the constitution of Iran, the winner must secure at least 50%+1 of the cast votes.

There are about 61 million registered voters in Iran, of which some 40% exercised their right to vote on 28 June 2024. ///nCa, 30 June 2024