News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » No clear winner in presidential elections of Iran – Run-off on 5 July 2024

No clear winner in presidential elections of Iran – Run-off on 5 July 2024

By

There were four candidates in the presidential elections of Iran, held on 28 June 2024. The run-off will take place on 5 July 2024 between the two leading candidates in the first round: Saeed Jalili and Massoud Pezeskian.

Both of them secured around 40% of votes each, with Pezeskian slightly ahead of Jalili. According to the final results, Pezeskian received 10.4 million votes while Jalili got 9.4 million votes.

As per the constitution of Iran, the winner must secure at least 50%+1 of the cast votes.

There are about 61 million registered voters in Iran, of which some 40% exercised their right to vote on 28 June 2024. ///nCa, 30 June 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Iran Presidential elections – Citizens of Iran in Turkmenistan cast their vote
  2. As to why Ebrahim Raisi won presidential elections in Iran and what can be expected during his tenure
  3. Voter turnout was about 70% in presidential elections of Uzbekistan
  4. Breaking News: Serdar Berdimuhamedov wins presidential elections in Turkmenistan
  5. Gurbanguly Berdymuhamedov won presidential elections in Turkmenistan
  6. Presidential Elections in Turkmenistan: Nation goes to polls (Updated 4 pm, 13 Feb) (second update at 14:30, 15 February 2012)
  7. Presidential elections in Turkmenistan – latest updates
  8. Presidential elections in Turkmenistan – voter turnout 97.27% – GB speaks to media
  9. Presidential Elections held in Turkmenistan on 12 March 2022
  10. Presidential elections in Turkmenistan – Looking from a different angle
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan