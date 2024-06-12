National leader of the Turkmen people Arkadag Berdimuhamedov met with foreign businessmen – longstanding partners of Turkmenistan

On Tuesday, 11 June 2024, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held separate meetings with the heads of Dragon Oil, Çalik Holding, Petronas, Ronesans companies.

Dragon Oil

At a meeting with the executive director of Dragon Oil, Ali Rashid Al-Jarwan, it was noted that Turkmenistan and the UAE are among the richest countries in the world in terms of natural gas and oil reserves, have extensive experience in the development of the oil and gas industry.

It was emphasized that the development strategy of the oil and gas sector of Turkmenistan is aimed at producing products necessary for the national economy, as well as exporting them using local raw materials.

In this regard, emphasis was placed on projects implemented by large UAE companies in the fuel and energy sector of Turkmenistan. Touching upon the economic development programs being implemented in the country, the ongoing reforms in the industrial sector and the availability of favorable conditions for doing business, Arkadag stated willingness to further expand productive cooperation with Dragon Oil.

Dragon Oil’s executive director, Ali Rashid Al-Jarwan, expressed pride in their long history of success in Turkmenistan. He thanked the country’s leadership for their trust and pledged Dragon Oil’s continued commitment to fulfilling their partnership responsibilities responsibly.

Çalik Holding

Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Çalik Holding Group of Companies Ahmet Calik congratulated the National Leader of the Turkmen people on the commissioning of the Balkan–Dashoguz high-voltage power transmission line and two 500 kilovolt power substations built as part of the creation of a single energy ring of the country.

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted the mutual cooperation between Turkmenistan and Türkiye in various fields, including energy, textile industry, construction and other industries.

During the meeting, he noted the great contribution of Turkish companies to the socio-economic development of Turkmenistan. The 1,574 megawatt power plant under construction by Çalik Holding on the Turkmen coast of the Caspian Sea will facilitate the supply of Turkmen electricity to neighboring countries, including Türkiye and other destinations.

During the meeting, it was also stressed that there are wide opportunities for cooperation in the oil and gas sector. In this regard, the National Leader of the Turkmen people stated Turkmenistan’s readiness to consider the relevant proposals of the Turkish company on joint projects.

PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd

At a meeting with the CEO of PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd Ismadi Bin Ismail, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov stressed that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the development of multifaceted cooperation with Malaysia.

One of the promising areas of Turkmen-Malaysian relations is the fuel and energy complex. As the National Leader of the Turkmen people noted, Turkmenistan highly appreciates the fruitful nature of the partnership established with PETRONAS.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the possibilities of activating and developing new areas of cooperation, taking into account the economic development programs implemented in Turkmenistan and major projects in the industrial sector.

In addition, emphasis was placed on Turkmenistan’s joint activities with PETRONAS to train specialists for the oil and gas industry.

Ronesans

At a meeting with the Chairman of the Board of the Turkish company Rönesans Holding, Erman Ilicak, an exchange of views took place on the current state of cooperation and promising directions for its development were identified.

The relations between Turkmenistan and Türkiye are a vivid example of fruitful and mutually beneficial cooperation, which are consistently developing, the National Leader of the Turkmen people said.

“In Turkmenistan, we welcome the establishment of new partnerships with large international companies for a long-term period, based on the principles of equality and mutual respect for the interests of both sides,” Arkadag stressed.

In this context it was noted that the company “Rönesans Holding” has been actively involved in the implementation of significant projects in Turkmenistan, in particular in the field of urban planning, as well as in the oil and gas and chemical industries.

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed the readiness of the Turkmen side to consider specific proposals from Turkish partners to expand cooperation in the oil and gas sector. ///nCa, 12 June 2024 (according to TDH reports)