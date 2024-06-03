UNICEF and Turkmenistan Ministry of Education Collaborate on Strengthening Child Welfare Systems

On 29 May 2024, a roundtable discussion in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, focused on strengthening the child custody system in Turkmenistan and administrative data systems for children in alternative care.

The event, jointly organized by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Turkmenistan office and the Ministry of Education, brought together representatives of the country’s Parliament, ministries and departments of the social sector and the justice sector, as well as executive authorities, including the Ministries of Education, Health, Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Internal Affairs, Justice, the Prosecutor General’s Office, statistics committee, the Office of the Ombudsman and the governorate of Ashgabat.

The Deputy Representative of UNICEF in Turkmenistan, Alexander Nartea, opened the discussion by emphasizing the importance of accessible alternative care services for vulnerable children. He stressed the need for improved data systems and collaborative efforts that prioritize the best interests of children.

UNICEF international expert Ms. Joanna Rogers highlighted the importance of strengthening national child protection mechanisms for both children facing challenges and their families.

Ms. Anya Telchik, representing the UNICEF Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia, emphasized the crucial role of high-quality data on children in alternative care. This data is essential for developing effective policies, planning, and monitoring reform efforts.

The event concluded with a collaborative discussion on evaluating data management systems and outlining further steps for strengthening child welfare systems in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 3 June 2024