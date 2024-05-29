Turkmenistan, CNPC Discuss Deepening Gas Cooperation

On Tuesday, May 28, Advisor to the President of Turkmenistan on Oil and Gas issues Ashyrguly Begliev met with Chen Huailong, head of the branch of the Chinese National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) in Turkmenistan, TDH reports.

The Ambassador of China to Turkmenistan, Qian Naicheng, also attended the meeting.

Discussions focused on expanding the Turkmenistan-China partnership, particularly in the fuel and energy sector, with an emphasis on deepening natural gas cooperation.

The development of the Galkynysh field’s second phase was another key topic.

Turkmenistan highlighted its oil and gas industry as the backbone of its economy, driving its socio-economic progress. The country’s strategy prioritizes innovative development in the sector, including efficient resource utilization, infrastructure modernization with advanced technologies, and responsible environmental practices.

Increasing production and processing capacities, alongside gas export route diversification, were also emphasized.

The sides explored avenues to intensify collaboration in these areas and identified promising future directions.

The productive nature of joint activities with leading companies, including CNPC, was noted.

CNPC’s work in Turkmenistan began with oil and gas investments and engineering services in oil and gas fields in 2002.

As a result of joint co-operation, a Production Sharing Agreement on the Bagtyyarlyk contractual area and a Contract on the purchase and sale of natural gas between Turkmengaz and CNPC were signed in 2007. In August of the same year, the Amuderya River Right Bank Project was officially launched. The project is being conducted in the Bagtyyarlyk contract area, which includes sections A and B.

The Amu Darya Project in Turkmenistan, a cornerstone of the CNPC’s overseas ventures with 100% equity.

By September 2023, China-Turkmenistan natural gas trade exceeded 380 billion cubic meters with a turnover of US $76 billion. ///nCa, 29 May 2024