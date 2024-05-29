Turkmen Energy Scientific Conference TESC 2024 changes its venue

The Organising Committee of International Scientific Conference: “Energy perspectives, new technologies and environmental aspects in the development of hydrocarbon resources” (TESC 2024) has announced that the event venue has changed to the Archabil Hotel in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. The conference will be held on 5-6 June 2024.

The primary focus of the conference will be reduction of environmental emissions during hydrocarbon developments and energy transition.

The purpose of the conference is to strengthen the international cooperation between Turkmen state organizations and major energy companies, international organizations, academia, and financial institutions focused on the environment and green future.

The deadline for registration of in-person participation is – June 1.

The deadline for registration of online participation is – June 4.

More details at: https://ogt-turkmenistan.com/en

///nCa, 29 May 2024

