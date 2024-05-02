European Union – Turkmenistan Sustainable Energy Days 2024: International Conference in Turkmenbashi Presents Solutions for Sustainable Energy Promotion

Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan – More than XX delegates from Turkmenistan, the European Union (EU) and other countries of Central Asia gathered at the International Conference “Climate change – challenges and solutions for sustainable energy” today to share experiences in the implementation of sustainable energy policies in practice.

The Conference was held within the EU–Turkmenistan Sustainable Energy Days 2024 (SEDs) campaign and was organised jointly by the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan, Turkmenbashi city administration, the EU through its project “Sustainable Energy Connectivity in Central Asia (SECCA)”, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) project “Sustainable Cities in Turkmenistan: Integrated development of green cities in Ashgabat and Avaza”.

The event gathered energy experts, policy makers, researchers, representatives of civil society, international organisations, and international financial institutions. It provided an action-oriented forum to share experiences and best practices, including based on the lessons learned by EU Member States and Energy Community Contracting Parties.

Addressing the participants of the Conference, Ms Enejan Kakaeva, representative of the Ministry of Energy, said: “Sustainable energy is one of the driving forces behind economic development, the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and plays a huge role in mitigating climate change. Recognising the role of sustainable energy plays in today’s society is of paramount importance. To achieve the goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, it is necessary to ensure the rational use of natural resources, develop sustainable production and consumption patterns, and create sustainable energy infrastructure. Sustainable energy is the basis for ensuring social and economic well-being, ensuring a healthy lifestyle and raising living standards. The adoption of the new Law of Turkmenistan “On Energy Saving and Energy Efficiency” is a decisive step towards sustainable energy. In developing this law, the EU’s SECCA project together with the UNDP project “Sustainable Cities in Turkmenistan” provided assistance to the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan, in particular, technical support in studying international best practices in promoting energy saving and energy efficiency. The International Conference “Climate Change – Challenges and Solutions for Sustainable Energy” will be a platform for sharing experience and discussing areas for further co-operation”.

H.E. Ms Beata Peksa, EU Ambassador to Turkmenistan, reiterated the EU’s support and said: “Transition towards sustainable energy is not only desirable but imperative for combating challenges posed by climate change and supporting the well-being of current and future generations. Cooperation and dialogue are essential in this regard. The European Union welcomes the Turkmen Government’s multifaceted approach to advancing sustainable energy through policy reforms, improvements in energy efficiency, and fostering international partnerships. Let me take this opportunity and reaffirm the EU’s commitment to accelerating the just energy transition in Turkmenistan. Through collaborative efforts, Turkmenistan and the EU can work together to unlock the full potential of clean energy and drive positive socio-economic and environmental outcomes”.

The participants of the Conference reviewed the evolution of the EU climate change mitigation policies and practical application of EU best practices in Central Asia. They discussed the European and international experience in improving energy efficiency in buildings and industry, as well as integrated solutions for promoting renewable energy.

In addition to the Conference, a series of lectures were held for the students of higher educational institutions in Ashgabat and Turkmenbashi, and the Environmental action for the schoolchildren along with the EU Award Ceremony “The Most Energy Efficient School” took place in Turkmenbashi, as part of the EU–Turkmenistan Sustainable Energy Days. ///EU Delegation in Turkmenistan

Here are some photos from the events: