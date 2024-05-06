Registration for the International Scientific Conference “Energy Perspectives, New Technologies, and Environmental Aspects in the Development of Hydrocarbon Resources,” (TESC 2024) is now open

The International Scientific Conference “Energy Perspectives, New Technologies, and Environmental Aspects in the Development of Hydrocarbon Resources,” (TESC 2024) will be held on June 5-6, 2024, in Arkadag City, Turkmenistan. The conference is organized by State Concerns “Turkmengas” and “Turkmennebit”, State Corporation “Turkmengeology” in cooperation with Turkmen Forum and UK-based GaffneyCline.

The primary focus of the conference will be reduction of methane and associated gas emissions during hydrocarbon developments and energy transition.

The purpose of the conference is to strengthen the international cooperation between Turkmen state organizations and major energy companies, international organizations, academia, and financial institutions focused on the environment and green future.

Turkmenistan pays special attention to environmental issues and in particular the reduction of methane and associated gas emissions in the development of oil and gas fields.

The President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov has said that: “Turkmenistan plans to achieve zero growth in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, and in the long term, to significantly reduce emissions annually, both at the expense of its own financial resources and with the technical and financial support of international organizations. Turkmenistan stands for a consolidated approach to the problems of this plan, taking concrete steps on its part to protect the environment and striving to contribute to the development of international cooperation in such a vitally important area for all mankind”.

It is worth noting that Ashgabat offered to open a Regional Center for Climate Change Technologies in Central Asia. Also, the government of Turkmenistan previously put forward initiatives for the development of the UN-Water Strategy and the UN Special Program for the Aral Sea, the preservation of the ecosystems of the Caspian Sea.

Along with this, the country is successfully solving environmental problems at the national level, including the creation of forest areas, land reclamation, and combating desertification. An example of the effectiveness of large-scale landscaping work is the wide “green” belts around the country’s cities, which are replenished every year with millions of new seedlings.

On 15 March, 2022, 193 UN members approved by consensus a resolution proposed by Turkmenistan aimed at promoting the development of cycling in the world. Member States are urged to “integrate cycling into public transport in urban and rural settings in developing and developed countries”. The document also asks to “improve road safety and promote the use of bicycles by individuals and businesses in order to increase the number of cycling trips, which contributes to the achievement of sustainable development, including the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.”

The Ashgabat Conference will bring together senior representatives of the Turkmen government, CEOs of national and international oil & gas companies, senior management of energy organizations as well as major international financial institutions and research centers. Key topics for discussion will include:

Energy perspectives, new technologies and environmental aspects in the development of hydrocarbon resources;

New technologies and energy transition: a glance to the future;

Reduction of methane and CO2 emissions in hydrocarbon production and monetization;

International experience and initiatives: existing areas of technical & financial support in promoting clean energy.

The impressive list of delegates includes representatives of well-known international companies such as CNPC, BP, Exxon Mobil, Petronas, ADNOC, Mitro International, Buried Hill, NAPECO, Dragon Oil, ENI, Lukoil; international oil and gas organizations such as the International Energy Agency, IRENA, Global Gas Centre, Gas Exporting Countries Forum, Society of Petroleum Engineers, the Energy Charter Secretariat. The Conference’s sessions and panel discussions will be attended by the representatives of numerous international organizations and financial institutions – UN, OSCE, World Bank, Asian Development Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and diplomatic missions accredited in Turkmenistan.

Participation in the Conference and business meetings during the event will increase delegates’ understanding of potential investment opportunities in renewable energy opportunities and energy sector diversification towards greener energy. Presentations and panel sessions within the framework of the event will inform participants about the latest initiatives in reducing emissions and associated gas in the development of Turkmenistan’s vast energy resources.

The event will be held in both traditional and online formats. Visa support will be provided to all delegates traveling to Ashgabat. The meetings on the sidelines of the Conference with the management of the oil and gas sector of Turkmenistan will also be offered on a first-come basis.

///nCa, 6 May 2024