Scientific energy conference in Turkmenistan to host Sessions of the UN and the Society of Petroleum Engineers

The International Scientific Conference “Energy Perspectives, New Technologies, and Environmental Aspects in the Development of Hydrocarbon Resources,” (TESC 2024) will be held on June 5-6, 2024, in Arkadag City, Turkmenistan. The conference is organized by State Concerns “Turkmengas” and “Turkmennebit”, State Corporation “Turkmengeology” in cooperation with Turkmen Forum and UK-based GaffneyCline. This important event will take place on World Environment Day, which underscores the crucial importance of discussions to protect the planet.

According to the organizers, a UN session dedicated to energy connectivity and trade for regional security will be held within the framework of the conference program.

The session titled “Enhancing energy security and energy system resilience through energy connectivity and trade” is set to take place as part of the conference program. This session will shed light on the pressing need to strengthen regional energy connectivity and trade cooperation. Emphasizing the vital role of collaboration in fortifying energy systems’ resilience and ensuring energy security across Central Asia, the session will underscore the importance of initiatives aimed at fostering greater connectivity and trade within the region.

Led by UNECE and UNESCAP, the Programme on Energy Connectivity will be a focal point, encompassing various projects aimed at enhancing energy infrastructure and facilitating cross-border energy trade. These efforts aim to promote stability and sustainability within the energy sector.

The list of panelists includes:

Vladimir Valetka – Economist, Development Coordination Officer, UNRCO Turkmenistan

Nadejda Khamrakulova – Economist Affairs Officer, UNECE

Anna Lobanova – Energy Connectivity Specialist, ESCAP

Khamidilla Shamsiev – Director, Central Dispatch Center Energia, Uzbekistan

Artur Andrysiak – Director of the ADB Resident Mission in Turkmenistan

A special session of the SPE (Society of Petroleum Engineers) themed “CO2 and Sulphur Dioxide Utilization and Hydrocarbon Resources Production” will also be held on the sidelines of the conference.

Experts in the field will present cutting-edge research and practical applications that demonstrate how these gases can be effectively utilized to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the latest advancements and best practices, positioning them at the forefront of sustainable hydrocarbon production.

The session will feature:

Alexey Borisenko – Regional Director, SPE Russia and Caspian

Alina Cherepovitsyna – Head of Laboratory, Senior Researcher, G. P. Luzin Institute of Economic Problems, Russian Academy of Sciences

Nina Slamikhina – Chief Environmental Specialist, UHSEP

Nadezhda Sheveleva – Project Manager for Climate and Sustainable Development, UHSEP Kazakhstan

Please follow this link to register for this major international scientific conference: https://ogt-turkmenistan.com/en

///nCa, 24 May 2024