Turkmenistan to host International scientific and practical conference “Energy perspectives, new technologies and environmental aspects in the development of hydrocarbon resources”

International scientific and practical conference “Energy perspectives, new technologies and environmental aspects in the development of hydrocarbon resources” will be held at Yagshygeldi Kakayev International Oil and Gas University in Ashgabat on 15 June.

The organizers of the forum are Turkmenistan’s national energy companies and Turkmen Forum.

The primary focus of the conference will be reduction of environmental emissions during hydrocarbon developments and energy transition.

More than 800 delegates from 20 countries, including the representatives of leading IOCs and NOCs, students, young specialists, and SDG ambassadors, have registered for the conference.

It is a prestigious event, which is held annually in order to discuss environmental issues facing the oil & gas sector of Turkmenistan and strengthen international cooperation between Turkmen state organizations and major energy companies, international organizations, academia, and financial institutions focused on the environment and green future.

Key topics for discussion will include:

• Environmental aspects of hydrocarbon developments and new era energy: challenges and opportunities

• Energy transition: a glance to the future

• Reducing methane and CO2 emissions to meet net zero and prospects for monetization.

• International experience and initiatives: existing areas of technical and financial support in promoting clean energy

The impressive list of delegates includes representatives of well-known international companies such as CNPC, BP, Exxon Mobil, Petronas, ADNOC, Mitro International, Buried Hill, NAPECO, Dragon Oil, ENI, Lukoil; international oil and gas organizations such as the International Energy Agency, IRENA, Global Gas Centre, Gas Exporting Countries Forum, Society of Petroleum Engineers, the Energy Charter Secretariat.

The Conference’s sessions and panel discussions will be attended by the representatives of numerous international organizations and financial institutions – UN, OSCE, World Bank, Asian Development Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and diplomatic missions accredited in Turkmenistan.

Participation in the Conference and business meetings during the event will increase delegates’ understanding of potential investment opportunities in renewable energy opportunities and energy sector diversification towards greener energy. Presentations and panel sessions within the framework of the event will inform participants about the latest initiatives in reducing emissions and associated gas in the development of Turkmenistan’s vast energy resources.

More details at: https://ogt-turkmenistan.com/en/about-conference ///nCa, 14 June 2023

#OGT2023, #Turkmenistan, #oil_gas_sector_Turkmenistan, #environment,