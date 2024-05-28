UNDP/FAO Study Visit: Turkmenistan Learns Land Management in Turkiye

Within the framework of the UNDP/GEF project “Conservation and sustainable management of land resources and high nature value ecosystems in the Aral Sea basin for multiple benefits”, together with the FAO project “Central Asia Countries Initiative on Land Management” (CACILM-2), an awareness-raising trip was organized to the Republic of Turkiye to study experience in preventing land degradation and combating desertification.

The delegation of Turkmenistan was represented by decision makers of key ministries and departments, including the Ministry of Environmental Protection, the Ministry of Agriculture, the governorates of Lebap and Dashoguz provinces and the Scientific Information Center of the Interstate Commission for Sustainable Development (SIC ICSD).

During the six-day visit, the delegation visited demonstration sites of local departments of the Ministry of Climate Change, Environment and Urban Planning, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry. In the city of Adana, participants were introduced to local initiatives to improve soil fertility and sustainable agriculture. In the city of Konya, large-scale afforestation projects and the introduction of water-saving technologies were demonstrated, and in the city of Gaziantep, participants were introduced to the joint work of urban and rural communities to prevent desertification and conserve natural resources for future generations. ///nCa, 28 May 2024 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)

Here are some photos from the visit: