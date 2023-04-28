The visit of the UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan to Lebap velayat

UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan, Ms. Narine Sahakyan paid her first two-day working visit to the Lebap velayat, from April 24 to 26, 2023, within the framework of the project “Conservation and Sustainable Management of Land Resources and High Nature Value Ecosystems in the Aral Sea Basin for Multiple Benefits” (the Aral Sea project), funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and implemented by UNDP and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan.

On the first day of the visit, Ms. Sahakyan met with Mr. Shohrat Amangeldiyev, the Khyakim of Lebap velayat and other representatives of the velayat administration to raise issues related to the successful implementation of the above-mentioned project and discuss other areas of cooperation to implement the country’s development priorities and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“During the meeting, we raised important issues related to the development of the region in line with the objectives of the Country Programme Document between UNDP and the Government of Turkmenistan for 2021-2025,” – Ms. Sahakyan said after the meeting. “We appreciate the great support provided by local authorities and will continue to work closely with our national partners and people of the region to promote climate resilient livelihoods in agricultural communities”.

On April 25, 2023, the UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan participated in the opening of the National workshop on Water Diplomacy held within the framework of the UNDP Aral Sea project aimed at sharing the experience in the development of transboundary water cooperation between Turkmenistan and the countries of the Aral Sea basin and inform interested parties about the current activities of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS).

“The development of water diplomacy is crucial for promoting cooperation between the countries of the Central Asian region for finding sustainable and peaceful solutions in the field of water resource management,” – said Ms. Sahakyan opening the UNDP workshop in Turkmenabat. “Together with our partners we want to strengthen national capacity for sustainable water resources management to increase the resilience of local communities affected by the Aral Sea crisis”.

As part of her official visit to Lebap velayat Ms. Narine Sahakyan visited several pilot sites of the UNDP project “Supporting climate resilient livelihoods in agricultural communities in drought-prone areas of Turkmenistan” completed in early 2022, including visits to local greenhouses and orchards that practice innovative and modern approaches in agriculture. Ms. Sahakyan met with local farmers – members of the Economically Sustainable Adaptation Planning Group and beneficiaries of the UNDP project to learn about the impact that the completed UNDP project had on the lives of local communities.

During the trip, the UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan also visited the Amudarya State Nature Reserve located in Danev etrap, Lebap velayat (c.Seydi). At the meeting with the Reserve management the issue of creating a Training Center on the territory of the reserve was discussed. The Training center is proposed to be opened for educating the employees of environmental institutions and enhancing their capacity in such areas as biodiversity conservation, development of ecotourism, combating poaching, the creation of ecological corridors for animal migration and the application and enforcement of environmental laws on the ground.

During her visit to the Amudarya State Nature Reserve, Ms. Sahakyan planted a tree and took part in the laying of a seedlings nursery, which will be created with the assistance of the UNDP project for the restoration of degraded pastures and forest conservation in the Lebap velayat. /// nCa, 28 April 2023 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)