UNDP organized a study visit of a delegation from Turkmenistan to the Kyrgyz Republic to learn from experience in the digitalization of public services

On 26 February – 1 March 2024, within the framework of a joint project between UNDP and the Agency “Turkmenaragatnashyk” of the Agency of Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan “Assistance in the implementation of a pilot electronic data interchange system in Turkmenistan”, a study visit to the Kyrgyz Republic was organized for the state delegation of the Agency “Turkmenaragatnashyk” to explore digitalization efforts in public services.

The purpose of the study visit is to study the state policy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the field of digitalization and e-governance, including the development of electronic data interchange systems and interagency document workflow systems, organization of state and municipal e-services, development of identification and authentication systems, ensuring equal access to digital technologies, electronic and postal communication for the population, creation of various state registers, digitization of historical and postal documents, and the creation of a system of digital public services.

The visit included meetings with the management and responsible staff of various government agencies of the Kyrgyz Republic, including the Ministry of Digital Development and its State Enterprise “Tunduk”, the Ministry of Health, The State Agency for the Protection of Personal Data under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, the State Enterprise “Infocom” and the Population Service Center.

At meetings with Kyrgyz colleagues, representatives of Turkmenistan received information about the activities of the Ministry of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic related to the development and implementation of state policy in the field of digitalization and electronic governance, electronic signature usage, provision of state and municipal electronic services, identification systems, ensuring equal access to digital technologies, population registration, civil status acts, archival affairs, and cybersecurity.

The discussion of technical coordination in the implementation of e-governance system in the Kyrgyz Republic and electronic data interchange system development between state bodies, local self-government bodies, state institutions and enterprises, as well as legal entities and individuals, including the provision of state and municipal services in electronic format, was of particular interest at the meeting at the State Institution “Tunduk.” In addition, the participants had the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the experience of introduction and integration of state agencies into the system of interagency interaction in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Furthermore, the state delegation of the Agency “Turkmenaragatnashyk” took part in the International Plus-Forum “Digital Kyrgyzstan” which addressed a wide range of issues related to the application of digital and innovative technologies including their further introduction in government agencies, banks, fintech and retail. The forum provided a platform for exchange of ideas with forum participants on opportunities for cooperation in the development of digitalization of public services and many other issues of digital transformation. ///UNDP Turkmenistan