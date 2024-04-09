Advancing Land Management in Turkmenistan: UNDP/GEF Training Workshops on Land measurement Technology

Ashgabat, 8 April 2024: On 2-6 April 2024, within the framework of the UNDP/GEF project “Conservation and sustainable management of land resources and high nature value ecosystems in the Aral Sea basin for multiple benefits”, a five-day training workshop was conducted. The workshop centered on utilizing the Global Navigation Satellite System of Base Stations (GNSS) to enhance agricultural land management and was attended by specialists from the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan.

The purpose of the training, led by international experts, was primarily to train specialists of the Land Service of Turkmenistan from all regions on using the modern tools of land measurement. It is expected that the acquired experience will improve the country’s cadastral registration system, which will ultimately contribute to combating desertification and achieving land degradation neutrality.