News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Advancing Land Management in Turkmenistan: UNDP/GEF Training Workshops on Land measurement Technology

Advancing Land Management in Turkmenistan: UNDP/GEF Training Workshops on Land measurement Technology

By

Ashgabat, 8 April 2024: On 2-6 April 2024, within the framework of the UNDP/GEF project “Conservation and sustainable management of land resources and high nature value ecosystems in the Aral Sea basin for multiple benefits”, a five-day training workshop was conducted. The workshop centered on utilizing the Global Navigation Satellite System of Base Stations (GNSS) to enhance agricultural land management and was attended by specialists from the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan. 

The purpose of the training, led by international experts, was primarily to train specialists of the Land Service of Turkmenistan from all regions on using the modern tools of land measurement. It is expected that the acquired experience will improve the country’s cadastral registration system, which will ultimately contribute to combating desertification and achieving land degradation neutrality.

At the initial phase of the training, international specialists introduced local Land Service experts to the basic principles of GNSS operation, including the existing capabilities and expected advancements of GNSS stations around the world. The training followed by a practical session, during which specialists engaged in the installation, configuration, and maintenance of GNSS receivers, as well as performing measurements of areas and volumes, and automated point measurements indicating their respective parameters. 

“The Global Navigation Satellite System is a system designed to determine the geographic coordinates of ground, water and air objects, as well as low-orbit spacecraft,” said international training facilitator Mr. Aleksandr Dianov. “GNSS technology plays a crucial role in promoting improved land management practices by providing farmers with accurate positioning and data collection capabilities, enabling them to improve land management, optimize farm operations, enhance productivity, and promote environmental sustainability”.

The training was organized in cooperation with the FAO/GEF project “Integrated natural resources management in drought-phone and salt-affected agricultural production landscapes in Central Asia and Turkey (CACILM-2)”. /// nCa, 9 April 2024 (In cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)

 

 

Related posts:

  1. UNDP conducted a training on greenhouse gas inventory in Turkmenistan
  2. FAO to provide Turkmenistan technical support for the creation of a digital land cadastre
  3. UNDP in Turkmenistan hosts a two-day training session on climate change adaptation
  4. UNDP training Helps Rural Women in Dashoguz Develop Alternative Sources of Income
  5. Medical specialists of the sanitary and epidemiological services and medical institutions of the Health Ministry of Turkmenistan complete a training on “Health-Care Waste Management”
  6. FAO Experts Test Digital Geodetic Equipment in Turkmenistan
  7. UNDP concludes a series of workshops on climate change adaptation for decision-makers from Ashgabat and Dashoguz velayat
  8. UNDP  in Turkmenistan continues to enhance knowledge of local farmers on horticulture
  9. UNDP Turkmenistan introduces education professionals to a newly developed Distance Learning Teachers’ Manual
  10. Turkmen Ship Inspection Specialists Receive Training from the French classification society “Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore sas”
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan