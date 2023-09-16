UNDP supports Turkmenistan in the development of renewable energy and energy efficiency

Within the framework of the joint project of UNDP and the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan “Sustainable Cities in Turkmenistan: Integrated Green Urban Development in Ashgabat and Avaza”, a training workshop themed “Studying international experience in the development of legal framework with respect to energy conservation and energy efficiency, as well as on the solid waste management as a renewable energy resource,” was held on 13 September 2023 in Mary city.

The event was attended by specialists of the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan, teachers and students of the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan (SEIT, Mary), specialists of the Research and Production Center “Renewable Energy Sources” at SEIT, as well as specialists and international consultants of the UNDP project on sustainable cities in Turkmenistan.

The purpose of the training seminar is to present the international legal regulation of energy efficiency and energy saving policies. During the meeting participants learnt about the activities carried out jointly by the specialists of the Ministry of Energy, SEIT and the UNDP project on developing the regulatory legal acts on energy efficiency and renewable energy sources, including the National Strategy for the Development of Renewable Energy of Turkmenistan for the Period until 2030, the Law of Turkmenistan “On Renewable Energy Sources” and the draft of the new Law of Turkmenistan “On Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving”.

The training participants were introduced to the activities of the UNDP Sustainable Cities project on waste management, zero waste and the possibility of using waste as renewable energy. In addition, the possibility of cooperation between the State Energy Institute and the UNDP project on sustainable cities in Turkmenistan in the field of renewable energy and energy efficiency development was further discussed.

The project “Sustainable Cities in Turkmenistan: Integrated Green Urban Development in Ashgabat and Avaza”, funded by the Global Environmental Fund (GEF) and UNDP, is aimed at promoting the development of sustainable cities and reducing the negative impacts of urban growth in the country, such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution, impact of increasing energy consumption and household waste, as part of the country’s efforts to achieve the socio-economic development goals.

The joint practical steps for the development of renewable energy sources in Turkmenistan and the introduction of innovative energy efficiency technologies in the electricity industry allow reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and thus, contribute to the country’s efforts to fulfill its international obligations under the Paris Climate Agreement. ///UNDP Turkmenistan, 13 Sep 2023

