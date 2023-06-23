UNDP Project elevates youth engagement for climate action in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, 21 June 2023: UNDP project “Conservation and Sustainable Management of Land Resources and High Nature Value Ecosystems in the Aral Sea Basin for Multiple Benefits”, jointly implemented with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, held a series of presentations on climate issues for young people in Dashoguz city to celebrate the World Desertification and Drought Day, June 17, 2023.

UNDP project specialists and volunteers held lectures at the American Corner in Dashoguz, the Training center “Merdem Yashlar” and at the premises of NGO “Ecodurmus” to raise awareness of youth about land degradation and the importance of ecosystem conservation in the context of climate change.

This youth engagement event brought together about 100 people representing local communities, who are actively involved in public life through participation in environmental campaigns, volunteering and other activities aimed at increasing their motivation and knowledge about climate change.

The participants shared their thoughts and experiences on environment protection activities, and also offered their ideas on combatting climate change, thereby demonstrating their increased level of social responsibility to the environment.///UNDP Turkmenistan

