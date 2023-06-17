UNDP enhances the capacity of decision-makers in Turkmenistan on water resources planning under changing climate

Ashgabat, 13 June 2023: Within the framework of the project “Development of the National Adaptation Planning Process in Turkmenistan” implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with the financial support of the Green Climate Fund (GCF), in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, a series of workshops on climate change adaptation and water resources have been launched. The workshops are organized in partnership with the Scientific-Information Center of the Interstate Commission for Water Coordination and the Scientific-Information Center of the Interstate Commission on Sustainable Development, two regional bodies of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.

The main goal of the workshops is to inform and enhance the capacity of the target group on complex risks related to the climate change in Turkmenistan and integration of adaptation measures into water resources planning with the consideration of a gender perspective and interests of various groups of population. The target group is presented by respective decision-makers from the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Justice of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Health and Medical industry of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan, the State Committee of Water Management of Turkmenistan, the State Committee on Statistics of Turkmenistan, the Hydrometeorology service of the Ministry of agriculture and environmental protection of the Turkmenistan, the General Directorate of Civil Defense and Rescue Operations of the Ministry of Defense of Turkmenistan, the State Scientific-Research Project Institute “Turkmensuvylymtaslama”, the Production Enterprise “Dashoguzsuwhojalyk”, Hyakimlik of Ashgabat, and the Caspian Sea Institute.

As a result of six successive workshops, local specialists involved in adaptation planning in the country are expected to improve their knowledge of water management issues and will be able to take into account the climate factor in adaptation planning efforts and management of the entire NAP process, especially in the most important area of water resources management.

During the first workshop, participants were informed of the conditions of formation, use and protection of water resources in the context of climate change at the global, regional, and national levels. The workshop participants discussed the impact of climate change on water resources, which affects the economy and society, as various sectors of economy are highly dependent on water resources. ///UNDP Turkmenistan

