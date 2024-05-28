Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan Boost Cargo Flow: Aktau-Turkmenbashi Route Sees 50% Surge over past three years

Talks between Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov yielded positive results for regional trade.

The nations agreed to significantly increase cargo transportation between the key ports of Aktau (Kazakhstan) and Turkmenbashi (Turkmenistan). This decision builds upon an increase of cargo transshipment on this route surging by 50% over the past three years.

Nurtleu expressed Kazakhstan’s support for Turkmenistan’s integration into the international North-South transport corridor, a vital infrastructure project facilitating trade between Europe and Asia.

“We believe that the development of Asia—Europe and Asia—Middle East routes through the two countries will strengthen the role of our countries in the global community. We have agreed to comprehensively develop the potential of the Kazakhstan—Turkmenistan—Iran railway, which has great opportunities. Thanks to joint efforts, the volume of rail traffic between our countries increased by 20% last year and amounted to 1.3 million tons,” stated Nurtleu following talks with Rashid Meredov in Astana, Kazinform reports.

Nurtleu underscored the importance of expanding highway networks. Improved road connectivity not only benefits border region economies but also significantly increases overall cargo transportation capacity.

Kazakhstan calls for Turkmenistan to ink investment protection agreement

Kazakhstan highlighted the importance of signing an investment protection agreement with Turkmenistan to further bolster bilateral economic ties.

Over 100 registered Turkmen companies contribute significantly to Kazakhstan’s economy, and Kazakhstan expressed its readiness to invest in Turkmenistan, according to Kazakhstan’s foreign minister.

Nurtleu called for an agreement on promoting and mutually protecting investments, solidifying the partnership. ///nCa, 28 May 2024