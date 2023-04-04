Kazakhstan has recorded a record inflow of foreign direct investment over the past 10 years

EU and USA are in the top investors

By the end of 2022, the gross inflow of foreign direct investment to Kazakhstan reached US $ 28 billion, breaking a record for the last ten years (in 2012 – US $ 28.9 billion). The indicator is 17.7% up compared to 2021 (US $ 23.8 billion), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan reports.

The lion’s share of FDI in Kazakhstan’s economy came from the Netherlands – US $ 8.3 billion dollars, USA – US $ 5.1 billion, Switzerland – US $ 2.8 billion, Belgium – US $ 1.6 billion, Russia – US $ 1.5 billion, South Korea – US $ 1.5 billion, China – US $ 1.4 billion, France – US $ 770 million, UK – US $ 661 million, Germany – US $ 469,5 million.

In the sectoral context, the most investments fall on the mining industry – US $ 12.1 billion (+ 25%), the manufacturing industry – US$ 5.6 billion (+2.7%), wholesale and retail trade – US $5.1 billion (+36%), professional, scientific and technical activities – US $ 1.2 billion (an increase 2.2 times), transportation and warehousing – US $ 1.2 billion (+13.5%).

In the next 7 years, Kazakhstan aims to attract at least US $ 150 billion of foreign investment into its economy. The goal is likely to be achieved thanks to President Tokayev’s result-oriented policy.

Meanwhile, despite the fact that the extractive sector has absorbed the majority of investments, Kazakhstan places a priority on foreign investors adhering to environmental regulations. The country recently filed a lawsuit worth 2.3 trillion tenge (US $ 5.1 billion) against North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC), the consortium operator of Kashagan field, for violating environmental requirements and harming the environment. ///nCa, 4 April 2023