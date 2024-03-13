Cargo transit through Turkmenistan increased by 206% over the past three years

News Central Asia (nCa)

Since the beginning of 2020, the volume of transit cargo through Turkmenistan has soared by 206% or three times, which indicates its growing role as an important transit hub on the Silk Road. These data are reported by the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.

At the same time, road transportation increased by 585%, and the volume of railway cargo transportation posted 104% growth.

Turkmenistan’s advantageous geographical position at the crossroads of major trade routes between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, combined with its continuous investments in developing its transit potential, are key drivers of this success story.

2023 saw a steady 17% increase in transit cargo compared to 2022.  The trend continues in 2024, with the first two months recording a positive 5% growth compared to the same period in 2023.

To further strengthen its position as a transit corridor, Turkmenistan is continuously upgrading its infrastructure at border customs posts. This includes the full automation of customs procedures and the use of modern inspection equipment. These advancements ensure smooth and seamless movement of goods through Turkmen customs, making it an attractive option for international carriers.

