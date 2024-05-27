News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan FMs held talks in Astana – transport, trade & economic relations under the spotlight

Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan FMs held talks in Astana – transport, trade & economic relations under the spotlight

By

On Monday, 27 May 2024, negotiations were held in Astana between Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, MFA Kazakhstan reports.

The ministers reviewed a wide range of cooperation areas, including political ties, trade, transportation, energy, and cultural exchange.

The main focus was on the practical implementation of the agreements reached following the state visits of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Ashgabat in October 2021 and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Astana in October 2022, as well as the official visit of the Kazakh Foreign Minister to Ashgabat in October last year.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan stressed that thanks to the political will of the heads of state, relations between the countries have reached a qualitatively new level in recent years.

Special attention was paid to the further expansion of trade and economic cooperation.

Over the past five years, the mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan has increased almost 4 times. In 2023, this indicator showed an increase of 28% and reached US $ 563 million.

“In the first quarter of this year, the trade between the two countries exceeded $ 100 million”, Nurtleu said.

He expressed optimism about achieving the ambitious goal set by the presidents – reaching $1 billion in annual trade volume.

The success story of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway emerged as a prime example of fruitful collaboration in the transport sector. The ministers acknowledged the potential for further growth. Notably, cargo traffic between the two countries surged by 20% last year, reaching 1.3 million tons.

The ministers noted the significant potential for cooperation in the energy sector, including the prospects for the implementation of joint projects. They expressed their readiness to contribute to the development of fruitful cooperation in this area.

“Turkmenistan, for its part, supports Kazakhstan in the implementation of all its initiatives and recommendations at the global and regional levels. I am confident that our talks today will contribute to the further development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan,” Meredov said.

The foreign ministers stressed the substantial agenda of cultural and humanitarian cooperation. In accordance with the instructions of the heads of state, Days of Culture will be held on a reciprocal basis in Astana and Ashgabat this year. The cultural event will include unveiling monuments to outstanding poets of the two countries – Magtymguly Fragi and Abai Kunanbayev.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed topical aspects of the regional and international agenda, reaffirmed their commitment to continue close cooperation within multilateral organizations, as well as to continue to provide mutual support in promoting the initiatives of the two countries.

The parties stressed the importance of deepening regional cooperation, especially the need to complete the procedure for signing the five-party Treaty on Friendship, Good-Neighborliness and Cooperation for the Development of Central Asia in the 21st century.///nCa, 27 May 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkmenistan highlights the role of transport in the process of diversification of Eurasian trade and economic relations
  2. Foreign ministers of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan discussed the international and regional agenda
  3. Trade and economic cooperation, humanitarian and regional ties under the spotlight at the meeting of Turkmenistan President and Russian Prime Minister
  4. Turkmen-Japanese Business Forum Fosters cooperation in Tokyo  – Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan met with the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan
  5. Kazakhstan and France Strengthen Bilateral Relations Following President Macron’s Official Visit to Astana, says Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
  6. 17th Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Economic Commission to be held in Ashgabat Next Month
  7. Transport, Electricity and TAPI under the spotlight of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan talks in Ashgabat – Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry issued press release on Meredov and Muttaqi meeting
  8. Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan held session of joint commission
  9. EU-Central Asia: 10th High-Level Political and Security Dialogue held in Astana
  10. Afghanistan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan held a trilateral meeting on transport issues in Kabul
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan