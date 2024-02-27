News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Kazakhstan Aims to Boost Transcaspian and North-South Transport Corridors

Kazakhstan Aims to Boost Transcaspian and North-South Transport Corridors

By

Kazakhstan is taking a proactive approach to enhance the capacity and efficiency of two critical transport corridors: the North-South corridor and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). These efforts involve both internal strategies and international collaboration.

To improve service, reduce cargo delivery time and provide services on the principle of a “single window” in this transport corridor, the railway administrations of Kazakhstan, the Russian Federation and Turkmenistan plan to create a joint venture, reported Vice Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Maksat Kaliakparov during a meeting in Mangystau with Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin.

The North-South corridor, connecting the port of Aktau with northern Iranian ports, offers a highly promising alternative trade route. This strategic corridor, with its Eastern branch running through the Mangystau region, is becoming increasingly important as an alternative route.

The North-South corridor has already witnessed significant growth, with cargo transportation via rail reaching 2.1 million tons in 2023, a 4% increase compared to the previous year.

“By 2027, the transport potential of the corridor will be increased from 6 to 10 million tons per year,” Kaliakparov said.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) has emerged as a successful alternative to traditional East-West routes, boasting a current capacity of 6 million tons. In 2023, TITR posted a remarkable 65% surge in cargo handling compared to 2022, reaching 2.76 million tons.

This positive trend continued in the first month of 2024, with shipments experiencing a further 147% year-on-year increase.

Kazakhstan is committed to further developing TMTM’s potential. Extensive infrastructure upgrades are planned, encompassing port expansions, rolling stock modernization, simplifying administrative procedures.

These efforts, coupled with the creation of favorable conditions for carriers, aim to propel TITR’s capacity to 10 million tons annually by 2027.

The Mangystau region plays a pivotal role in Kazakhstan’s transportation and logistics network, serving as a crucial link for both the North-South and TITR corridors. Recognizing this strategic importance, the recent meeting in Mangystau emphasized the need to intensify efforts towards expanding and enhancing the capacity of these vital corridors. ///nCa, 27 February 2024

 

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Russian Railways targets to transport 1 million tons of cargo along the eastern branch of the North–South corridor
  2. Cargo traffic on eastern branch of North-South ITC surges 3.3 times
  3. Expert Club of North-South Transport Corridor is working on opening branches in Turkmenistan and other Central Asian countries
  4. Turkmenistan’s transport infrastructure integrates into the North-South corridor
  5. Russian company Vozrozhdenie promotes implementation of North-South transport corridor in Turkmenistan
  6. Turkmenistan to join North-South Corridor
  7. Cargo traffic along the North–South corridor has increased
  8. Logistics companies of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Russia will jointly develop the North-South corridor
  9. North-South Corridor: Russia-Turkmenistan Cargo Transportation Up 57%
  10. Russian and Turkmen Railways outlined further steps to promote the North–South corridor
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan