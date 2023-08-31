Turkmenbashi International Port Surpasses Half a Billion Tonne-Kilometres in Cargo Turnover

In January-July 2023, the cargo turnover of the International Seaport in Turkmenbashi amounted to 541.24 million ton-kilometers, the plan for this indicator was fulfilled by 223.5% with annual growth of 125.7%, the newspaper “Turkmenistan” reports with reference to the statistics of the Agency of Maritime and river transport of Turkmenistan “Turkmendenizderyayollary”.

During the reporting period, the cargo transportation through the port of Turkmenbashi exceeded 1.755 million tons of cargo, including 1.304 tons of cargo transported by sea, and 451,050 tons – by river transport. Compared to the same period in 2022, an increase of 119% was posted.

In addition, the passenger traffic amounted to 82,576 passengers or 107.6% up year-on-year.

The International Port of Turkmenistan generated revenues of 254.24 million manat in January-July 2023, exceeding the target by 118%. This represents a 106.8% increase from the same period in 2022.

Foreign currency income accounted for 37.5% of total revenue. The target for foreign exchange receipts was met by 100.4%, and there was a 102.7% increase from the same period in 2022.

The Turkmenbashi International Seaport was founded in October 1896 on the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea. In 2018, a fully modernized port with expanded infrastructure was put into operation. Today, the Caspian seaport of Turkmenistan is a multimodal transport and communication hub that links Central Asia with the transport networks of the Caucasus and Europe. ///nCa, 31 August 2023

#Turkmenbashiseaport, #Turkmenistan, #statistics, #transport, #logistics