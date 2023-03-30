Speedy customs clearance agreement between China and Kazakhstan will speed up delivery of cargo across China-Europe route

News Central Asia (nCa)

China and Kazakhstan have signed an agreement for accelerated clearance of customs across the borders.

The agreement was signed between the multimodal company KTZ Express and China Xinjiang Electronic Port Co., report multiple media outlets.

According to Qazmonitor, the purpose of the memorandum is to pilot a complex service platform for data transfer for cross-border railway customs clearance and improve services provided to participants of the transportation process in Kazakhstan and China.

The service will be developed by China Xinjiang Electronic Port Co. and Xinjiang Digital Port.

This will be helpful in speeding up the delivery of cargo by rail and road between China and Europe and will obviously benefit the countries of Central Asia, Russia and Iran.

It is possible that the success of this model may help pave way for the similar arrangements among the other countries in the Eurasian landmass. /// nCa, 30 March 2023 [Image credit China Daily]

 

