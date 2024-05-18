Magtymguly Pyragy Park opens in Turkmenistan with powerful messages to the world

nCa Report by Elvira Kadyrova and Raviliya Kadyrova

A huge park complex dedicated to Magtymguly Pyragy, the national poet and philosopher of Turkmenistan, was opened on 17 May 2024, in a magnificent ceremony led by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The idea for building the park was floated by the National Leader of the Turkmen People, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who is popularly known as Arkadag. The booklet distributed to the guests during the opening ceremony of the park is titled: ‘Park created by the wisdom of Arkadag.’

This is the 300th anniversary year of Magtymguly Pyragy and the opening of the park is one of the events that are taking place throughout the year in Turkmenistan and many friendly countries around the world to pay respect to the great poet, and draw the attention to his message.

The park is located at the southern edge of Ashgabat, at the foothills of the Kopetdag Mountain, a young mountain that separates Turkmenistan from Iran.

At the entrance of the park is a monument to Saparmurat Turkmenbashi, the founding president of Turkmenistan. It is also the starting point of the Turkmenbashi Health Trail, a 23km comfortable path running along the top of the mountain in scenic setting.

The trail was built at the orders of the first president of Turkmenistan to encourage the people to embrace a healthy lifestyle. He frequently used to walk along the trail to set an example for the people, particularly the younger generation.

It is also a widely liked picnic spot.

The location of the Magtymguly Park at the starting point of the Health Trail is not by accident. It is a powerful message to the people everywhere in the world that maintaining the good health is essentially the responsibility of the individual.

Of course, the state, in its social contract with the people, provides the healthcare and treatment facilities for its citizens. Nevertheless, following a healthy lifestyle and engaging in activities beneficial to the health is the obligation of each individual as responsible members of the society.

Another powerful message delivered by the park is that Turkmenistan respects the heroes of the other countries.

The Magtymguly Park has 24 statues of great poets and philosophers from around the world:

Sayat-Nova (Arutyun Sayadyan), 1712-1795, Armenia Yanka Kupala, 1842-1982, Belarus Du Fu, 712-770, China Honore de Balzac, 1799-1850, France Shota Rustaveli, 12thcentury, Georgia John Wolfgang von Goethe, 1749-1832, Germany Rabindranath Tagore, 1861-1941, India Yasunari Kawabata, 1899-1972, Japan Raja Ali Haji, 1808-1873, Malaysia Mihai Eminescu, 1850-1899, Romania Sayido Nasafi, 1637-1711, Tajikistan William Shakespeare, 1564-1616, Great Britain Sandor Petefi, 1823-1849, Hungary Hafiz shirazi, 1325-1389, Iran Dante Alighieri, 1265-1321, Italy Kurmangazy Sagyrbayuli, 1823-1896, Kazakhstan Chingiz Aitmatov, 1928-2008, Kyrgyzstan Adam Miscevich, 1798-1855, Poland Fyodor Mikhailovich Dostoevsky, 1821-1881, Russia Juan Ramon Jimenez, 1881-1958, Spain Yunus Emre, 1238-1321, Türkiye Hrykhory Savvych Skovoroda, 1722-1794, Ukraine Langston Hughes, 1901-1967, USA Alisher Navoi, 1441-1501, Uzbekistan

Turkmenistan is open to suggestions from other countries to put the statue of their hero at the Magtymguly Park.

This is the message of universal goodwill and peace, woven into all the policies and actions of Turkmenistan. This park is yet another proof that Turkmenistan matches its words with its deeds.

The ceremony on Friday evening concluded with a combined laser show, drone show, and firework.

* * *

The statue of Magtymguly Pyragy at the park is 60 meters in height. It has been created by the decorated artist and master sculptor of Turkmenistan, Saragt Babayev. The height of the pedestal is 25 meters.

The Russian company Vozrozhdenie (Renaissance) acted as the general contractor of the Magtymguly Fragi park complex.

Alexander Petrov, General Director of “Vozrozhdenie – Turkmenistan”, told reporters that about 80,000 square meters of granite were used in the construction of the park in total.

“Mainly, the gray granite, which is called Vozrozhdenie, was used, from the deposit which is called Vozrozhdenie, our company started with this quarry. Then we used the red granite for the pedestal of Magtymguly from the Kalguvaara deposit (Karelia, Baltic region), we used black granite from the Kamenogorsk deposit (Leningrad region) and Ala-Noskua (Karelia),” Petrov noted.

According to him, about 80-100 wagons of granite stone were delivered in total.

The work on the project lasted 1.5 years and Russian architects were involved in its development. /// nCa, 18 May 2024

Here are some pictures from the event: