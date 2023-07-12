Turkmen National Institute of World Languages has developed an app devoted to Magtymguly’s poetry

Center for Young Scientists of the Turkmen National Institute of World Languages named after Dovletmammet Azadi has developed the “Magtymguly’s World” app, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reports.

The purpose of the application is to familiarize a wide audience with the poetry and legacy of the great thinker of the Turkmen people, poet Magtymguly Fragi.

The application is designed taking into account the needs of the modern user. All the data are presented in a convenient interface.

All data is divided into six thematic categories, each contains all the necessary information. These are “Poems”, “Magtymguly scholars”, “Museums and monuments”, “Folk legends”, “Collections” and “Biography”.

For example, in the “Poems” section at the top of the screen there is a keyword search bar, all files of literary works are colorfully decorated with lines of a poem and pictures specially created by students of the State Academy of Arts of Turkmenistan.

The user has the opportunity to download an audio file with the reading of a poem accompanied by the melodies of the Turkmen dutar.

The app ‘s interface offers three languages Turkmen, Russian and English, which expand the audience of fans of Magtymguly’s poetry from all over the world.

The application is certified and guarantees the security of personal data. It has online access that allows it to be updated, the app is free and multifunctional, has unlimited possibilities of use on any device.

Magtymguly’s World application is the first, developed by a higher educational institution and a certified educational app in Turkmenistan, which contributes to the growth of popularity and study of the creativity of Magtymguly Fragi all over the world.

Available on Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=tm.edu.datmddi.magtymgulyapp

///nCa, 12 July 2023

