TURKSOY launches events dedicated to “Anau – the cultural capital of the Turkic world – 2024” and the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi

On February 20, 2024, at the General Secretariat of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) in Ankara, a banner installation ceremony was held dedicated to the election of the city of Anau as the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2024, as well as the celebration of the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi .

The ceremony was attended by Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture Sultan Raev, Vice-President of the Republic of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz, heads of the diplomatic corps, socio-political organizations and media representatives.

Thus, this action is another clear evidence of international recognition of the role and importance of Turkmenistan in the context of the development of international cultural and humanitarian cooperation. ///Embassy of Turkmenistan to Türkiye, 21 February 2024