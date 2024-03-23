Cultural event in Maisons-Laffitte, France: 300th anniversary of the birth of Magtymguly Pyragy

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 21 March 2024, in the city of Maisons-Laffitte, known as the “city of horses” in France and part of the prestigious list of 21 “Imperial” cities of France, a cultural event was held dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great Turkmen poet and philosopher Magtymguly Pyragy. The event was organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in France.

The Mayor of Maisons-Laffitte, Mr. Jacques Myard, along with elected members of the municipal council, participated as an honorary guest. The event also gathered residents of the city, representatives of the Turkmen diaspora, and members of the “Destan” and “France-Turkmenistan” associations, which contribute to the promotion of Turkmen culture in France and the development of cultural cooperation between the countries.

In his speech, Mayor Myard emphasized the importance of the Declaration of Friendship signed last September between the cities of Maisons-Laffitte and Arkadag, and the contribution of cultural events to strengthening intercultural dialogue and enriching public life.

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan in France, Mr. Maksat Chariev, spoke about the life and work of Magtymguly Fragi, highlighting his immense significance for the Turkmen people and noting the universality of his ideas and values, proclaimed in the poet’s works, and their relevance in the modern world.

The event offered a multifaceted exploration of Turkmen culture. Guests were treated to a concert by an ensemble from Arkadag, featuring folk melodies and songs inspired by Magtymguly poetry. The program further enriched the experience with a recitation of Magtymguly’s verses in French by actor Théophile Choquet.

A captivating exhibition showcased the nation’s essence. It displayed traditional elements alongside French translations of Magtymguly’s works. Additionally, books by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, provided further insights into Turkmenistan’s rich heritage.

A tasting of traditional Turkmen dishes complemented the program, allowing participants to appreciate the exquisite tastes of national cuisine.

///nCa, 23 March 2024

 

 

 

