Ashgabat hosted an International Conference of Ministers of Culture dedicated to the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi

On 17-18 May 2024, an international conference at the level of ministers of culture of foreign countries dedicated to the 300th anniversary of Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi was held in Ashgabat.

Heads and representatives of the international organizations like TURKSOY, ECO, and CIS participated, alongside esteemed guests such as Deputy Chairman of the National Committee of the People’s Political Consultative Council of China Shen Yueyue. Delegations from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, Iran, Qatar, China, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Turkey, Japan, and other countries contributed to the rich tapestry of attendees. Notably, members of UNESCO National Commissions from TURKSOY member states joined the event, following their 10th meeting in Ashgabat on 16 May.

As the conference commenced, an exhibition showcased the craft masterpieces.

The participants of the forum underscored the crucial role exceptional figures play in shaping a nation’s identity. The international recognition of Magtymguly Fragi’s profound impact was evident. His works were inscribed in the UNESCO Memory of the World program in May 2023, solidifying their place as a vital component of humanity’s cultural heritage.  Furthermore, the inclusion of his 300th anniversary in the UNESCO List of Significant Dates (2024-2025) underscored the poet’s global significance.

Adding to the celebration, TURKSOY declared 2024 as “The Year of the Great Poet and Thinker of the Turkic World – Magtymguly Fragi.”  Fragi’s timeless poems, which champion themes of friendship, unity, peaceful coexistence, and humanism, resonated deeply with the international audience.

Participants expressed their sincere gratitude to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader, Arkadag, for the exceptional organization of the commemorative events. They also commended Turkmenistan’s extensive efforts in fostering international collaboration, strengthening cultural ties, and promoting the nation’s rich heritage, shared values, and spiritual traditions.

The conference’s second day was held in four thematic sessions dedicated to Magtymguly Fragi’s life, philosophy, and literary contributions. Discussions explored his place in world literature and culture, alongside initiatives to share his multifaceted legacy on a global scale. ///Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, 17 May 2024 / photo by nCa

