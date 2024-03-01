Turkmenistan and UNESCO Discuss Upcoming Conference of Ministers of Culture and Magtymguly Fragi Anniversary Initiatives

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 28 February, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to France and Permanent Representative to UNESCO, Maksat Chariev, met with Anthony Ohemeng-Boamah, Assistant Director-General of UNESCO for Priority Africa and External Relations, at UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

The meeting focused on preparations for the upcoming International Conference of Ministers of Culture, scheduled for 17-18 May 2024 in Ashgabat. Discussions also covered prospects for further cooperation between Turkmenistan and UNESCO.

The Ambassador additionally presented initiatives planned to celebrate the 300th anniversary of the birth of renowned Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi. These initiatives had received UNESCO’s support through a resolution adopted at the 42nd session of the General Conference in November 2023. The meeting also announced a cultural event at UNESCO headquarters, including a gala concert and exhibition dedicated to Magtymguly’s anniversary.
Both parties expressed confidence that the successful realization of these events will further strengthen collaboration between Turkmenistan and UNESCO. /// nCa, 1 March 2024

 

 

 

