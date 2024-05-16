Rome to host Italy+Central Asia meeting at the end of May

On 29 May 2024, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani will meet in Rome with colleagues from five Central Asian countries – Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan, Nova News agency reports.

According to the source, the meeting will bring together Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirodjiddin Mukhriddin and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubayev.

The meeting confirms the renewed attention with which Italy looks at a region increasingly at the center of political and economic balances global, the agency emphasizes.

The meeting will include a plenary session and three working sessions. The last time the participating countries met in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in December 2021.

Relations between Italy and the Central Asian countries are consistently developing, which is reflected in the agreements reached recently during the visits of the heads of Central Asian states to Rome.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, during his visit to Rome in January last year, identified the Middle Corridor initiative as an “excellent opportunity” for Italian companies, which, however, also consider Central Asia as a potential destination for investments in the sectors of renewable energy, rare minerals, agro-industry, and industry.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has also visited Rome in recent months. The parties signed a declaration on the elevation of bilateral relations to the rank of strategic partnership. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon met in Rome in April with President Mattarella and Prime Minister Meloni.

Minister Tajani visited Astana last year, when a joint declaration was signed committing Italy and Kazakhstan to promoting economic cooperation initiatives.

In addition, just this week, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Edmondo Cirielli visited Kyrgyzstan. ///nCa, 16 May 2024