Educational partnership between Russia and Turkmenistan: new perspectives

As part of the official visit of the Russian delegation, timed to the meeting of the co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission on Economic Cooperation, Deputy Minister of Education of the Russian Federation Andrey Korneev met with Deputy Minister of Education of Turkmenistan A. Ataev. The talks were aimed at discussing the prospects for bilateral cooperation and exchange of experience on key issues of the educational sphere, the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan reports.

The parties discussed the possibilities of exchanging experience under the Russian program “Professionalism”, aimed at accelerated training of personnel for key sectors of the economy.

Special attention was paid to the issues of pedagogical and academic sectors. In this area, prospects for cooperation in conducting unified examinations and unified final certification were discussed, as well as possible exchange of experience on Russian practices of conducting exams such as the Unified State Exam for grades 11 and the main state exams for grades 9.

The meeting discussed the projects of construction of an additional building for the Turkmen-Russian secondary school named after Magtymguly, with a commitment to continue project analysis.

The parties stressed the importance of increasing quotas for Turkmen students in Russian universities, which will contribute to strengthening cultural and educational ties.

***

The Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan hosted a meeting with Konstantin Mogilevsky, Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation.

The meeting focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in higher education, particularly in the areas of student exchange, quality assurance, and joint academic programs.

The two sides explored the possibility of establishing a joint university to foster academic excellence. This institution would offer programs aligned with global standards and provide opportunities for faculty and student exchange.

The Russian side emphasized the importance of implementing reliable quality assurance mechanisms to ensure the high standards of education for Turkmen students studying in Russia. This includes joint monitoring and evaluation processes and the adoption of international best practices.

The Turkmen side invited Russian students to participate in the upcoming International Chemistry Olympiad, to be held by Magtymguly Turkmen State University on 20-24 November.

Both countries expressed their commitment to expanding student and faculty exchange programs to facilitate knowledge sharing and cultural understanding.

The Russian side briefed on successful higher education initiatives, including “Priority 2030”, “Advanced Engineering Schools”, and “Science and Universities”. The two countries agreed to organize study visits and workshops to facilitate the transfer of knowledge and expertise. ///nCa, 31 October 2024