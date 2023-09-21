Presidents of the Central Asian countries to travel Germany next week

On 29 September 2023, Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier will meet with the Presidents of Central Asian countries in Berlin.

This date is indicated in the calendar of meetings, which is posted on the official website of the Federal President.

According to the information, “Steinmeier is expected to have a conversation with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev; President of Kyrgyzstan – Sadyr Zhaparov; President of Tajikistan – Emomali Rahmon; President of Turkmenistan – Serdar Berdimuhamedov; and President of Uzbekistan – Shavkat Mirziyoyev.”

The meeting and the ceremony of joint photographing will take place at the Bellevue Palace, the official residence of the Federal President of Germany.

Steinmeier visited Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan in June this year. Then he stated that Germany is willing to have closer cooperation with the countries of Central Asia.///nCa, 21 September 2023

#CentralAsia, #Germany, #Tajikistan, #Turkmenistan, #Uzbekistan, #Kyrgyzstan, #Kazakhstan