Japan expects the visit of the President of Turkmenistan to EXPO 2025

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is looking forward to the visit of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Japan. This follows from his letter to the head of Turkmenistan.

“Turkmenistan is an important strategic partner of Japan in building a free and open international order based on the rule of law. It is gratifying that cooperation between our countries is deepening in various fields, including economic, scientific, technical and cultural spheres,” Ishiba wrote in a reply letter to President Berdimuhamedov’s congratulations on his appointment as Prime Minister.

“I also look forward to meeting you during your visit to the World Expo 2025 Osaka next year,” the Japanese Prime Minister stressed.

“The summit scheduled for August this year was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances, but in order to further strengthen relations between Japan and Turkmenistan, I intend to actively interact with Your Excellency using the framework of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year,” Ishiba said.

EXPO 2025 in Osaka will take place from 13 April till 13 October 2025. ///nCa, 31 October 2024

 

