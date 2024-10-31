News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » The President of Turkmenistan received the Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation

The President of Turkmenistan received the Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation

By

On Wednesday, 30 October, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Alexey Overchuk, Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation, Co-chairman of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission on Economic Cooperation from the Russian side, TDH reports.

As the Head of state noted, Turkmenistan, implementing a foreign policy course based on the principles of positive neutrality, constructively interacts with Russia in a multilateral format, on reputable international platforms. In this regard, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed the high level and importance of the recent BRICS Summit held in Kazan.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on priority aspects of bilateral cooperation.

It was noted that the Turkmen-Russian relations, based on the principles of sincere friendship, trust and equality, are currently successfully developing in all directions. The political dialogue is being consistently strengthened, and active interparliamentary cooperation is being carried out. Productive ties have been established between Turkmenistan and the regions and subjects of the Russian Federation.

The key area of Turkmen-Russian cooperation was identified as the trade and economic sphere. For many years, the Russian Federation has been one of Turkmenistan’s leading trade partners. The Intergovernmental Commission is working effectively, within the framework of which efforts are coordinated on the entire range of issues of bilateral partnership.

Contacts are developing in the field of education, science and culture, as well as healthcare.

At the end of the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Alexey Overchuk expressed confidence that the traditional Turkmen-Russian partnership will continue to develop successfully, enriched with new initiatives and cooperation opportunities.///nCa, 31 October 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. President of Turkmenistan and the Deputy Chairman of the Russian government discussed priority areas of bilateral partnership
  2. President of Turkmenistan receives deputy prime minister of Russia
  3. President of Turkmenistan received the Deputy Chairman of the CIS Intergovernmental Coordinating Council on Seed Production
  4. President of Turkmenistan received the Deputy Chairman of the National Committee of the People’s Political Consultative Council of China
  5. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov had a telephone conversation Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation
  6. Turkmenistan and Russia Discuss Priorities of Strategic Partnership
  7. The President of Turkmenistan received the head of the CLAAS company, Chairman of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy
  8. The President of Turkmenistan received the head of JSC “Russian Railways”
  9. National Leader of the Turkmen people and the Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia discussed the current state of bilateral partnership
  10. President of Turkmenistan Congratulates Russian President on Birthday
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan