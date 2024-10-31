The President of Turkmenistan received the Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation

On Wednesday, 30 October, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Alexey Overchuk, Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation, Co-chairman of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission on Economic Cooperation from the Russian side, TDH reports.

As the Head of state noted, Turkmenistan, implementing a foreign policy course based on the principles of positive neutrality, constructively interacts with Russia in a multilateral format, on reputable international platforms. In this regard, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed the high level and importance of the recent BRICS Summit held in Kazan.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on priority aspects of bilateral cooperation.

It was noted that the Turkmen-Russian relations, based on the principles of sincere friendship, trust and equality, are currently successfully developing in all directions. The political dialogue is being consistently strengthened, and active interparliamentary cooperation is being carried out. Productive ties have been established between Turkmenistan and the regions and subjects of the Russian Federation.

The key area of Turkmen-Russian cooperation was identified as the trade and economic sphere. For many years, the Russian Federation has been one of Turkmenistan’s leading trade partners. The Intergovernmental Commission is working effectively, within the framework of which efforts are coordinated on the entire range of issues of bilateral partnership.

Contacts are developing in the field of education, science and culture, as well as healthcare.

At the end of the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Alexey Overchuk expressed confidence that the traditional Turkmen-Russian partnership will continue to develop successfully, enriched with new initiatives and cooperation opportunities.///nCa, 31 October 2024