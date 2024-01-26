News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Italy Proposes Aral Sea Restoration Project to Central Asia

Italy Proposes Aral Sea Restoration Project to Central Asia

By

An Italian engineering company has unveiled a project to revive the Aral Sea basin, offering hope for environmental recovery in Central Asia where the sea’s shrinkage stands as a major crisis.

President Roberto Mantovanelli and CEO Errico Stravato of SOGESID presented the initiative to ambassadors of Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy. Deputy Foreign Minister Edmondo Cirielli and Deputy Environment Minister Vannia Gava hosted the meetings.

SOGESID, a state-owned engineering and specialized technical support company, developed the proposal to combat climate change in the Aral Sea region, identified as highly vulnerable to desertification, the press service of Farnesina reported.

This ambitious plan for the Aral basin’s environmental restoration aligns with Italy’s current presidency of the EU-Central Asia High-level Conference on Environment and Water. It outlines targeted measures for an integrated environmental revival effort.

Discussions also explored involvement of the Italian Climate Fund, the main national public instrument for pursuing the objectives undertaken by Italy in the context of international agreements on climate and environment. ///nCa, 26 January 2024

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Kazakhstan Gears Up for Second Phase of Northern Aral Sea Restoration Project
  2. DARYA project – Central Asia and the EU sum up the progress in flagship project focused on youth and education
  3. Special Representative of UN Secretary-General for Central Asia addresses the Council of heads of founding states of the International Fund for Saving the Aral sea
  4. Central Asia to consolidate efforts in solving problems of the environment and sustainable development
  5. Turkmenistan and Italy discuss investments in the creation of transport infrastructure
  6. Uzbekistan: President Mirziyoyev proposes to develop GCC-Central Asia Agreement on friendship, regional connectivity and cooperation, to create a visa-free tourist space “Gulf-Central Asia”
  7. President of Kazakhstan Tokayev proposes to hold a Dialogue on security and cooperation in Central Asia in 2024
  8. Bilateral relations between Italy and Turkmenistan
  9. Young eco-activists from Central Asia join to promote sustainable development
  10. UNESCO launches a new regional project on Cryosphere in Central Asia
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan