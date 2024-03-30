China and Central Asia Formalize Partnership with launching Secretariat in Xian

High-ranking officials from China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan gathered in Xi’an on 30 March 2024 to inaugurate the Secretariat of the China-Central Asia cooperation mechanism. This new body marks a significant step towards institutionalizing partnership between China and the Central Asian nations.

Congratulatory messages on the occasion of the launch of the secretariat were sent by member of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee, Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubayev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirodjiddin Mukhriddin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov of Uzbekistan.

The opening ceremony was attended by Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, Secretary of the Party Committee of Shaanxi Province Zhao Yide, Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev, ambassadors of five Central Asian countries to China and Executive Director of the China-Central Asia Secretariat Wu Yingqin.

“The establishment of the China-Central Asia Mechanism Secretariat is a consensus reached by President Xi Jinping and the heads of state of the five Central Asian countries. Today’s opening of the secretariat marks the realization of the consensus of the heads of State and once again demonstrates to the international community the firm determination of our six countries to work together to achieve the development and promotion of cooperation side by side,” Wang Yi stressed in his message, expressing hope for the effective work of the Secretariat with the joint support of all parties.

He also expressed confidence that the China-Central Asia mechanism “will become better and stronger, bringing more benefits to the peoples of the six countries and contributing to building closer ties between China and Central Asia”.

In their congratulatory letters, the Foreign Ministers of the five Central Asian countries noted that the first China-Central Asia summit was an important milestone in the history of bilateral relations, and the creation of the mechanism’s secretariat was one of the most important outcomes of the summit. The messages also expressed the hope that the creation of this mechanism will give a new impetus to cooperation between the countries of Central Asia and China.

Sun Weidong, China’s Deputy Foreign Minister, outlined the Secretariat’s primary responsibilities. These include promoting the implementation of agreements reached by the leaders of all six countries, making preparations for future China-Central Asia Summits, supporting meetings between foreign ministers, facilitating cooperation in key areas.

Wu Yingqin, the Secretariat’s Executive Director, further emphasized his commitment to establishing clear guidelines and regulations, fully implementing the outcomes of the Summit and leadership agreements, driving cooperation in key areas, securing new achievements in China-Central Asia cooperation.

The Central Asia–China Secretariat was established on the basis of the Xi’an Declaration signed in May 2023 following the China-Central Asia Summit. ///nCa, 30 March 2024